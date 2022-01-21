Superbowl LVI 2022 halftime show: performers, trailer, date, location & more

Dr Dre, Mary J. Blige and more are set to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. Here's everything you need to know about the event...

The 2022 edition of the Super Bowl will be the 56th in the event’s history. The event sees American football fans across the world attend and tune into the sport’s biggest game.

Super Bowl's are also known for their iconic artist performance lineup. While there are often surprise guests who show up during the performance, it is not expected this year as there is already a star-studded lineup of five headliners.

The Weeknd performed during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show at the Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, FL. Picture: Getty