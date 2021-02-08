The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes

8 February 2021, 11:42 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 11:45

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes
The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes. Picture: Getty/NFL

The singer prompted the funniest memes following his performance at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Weeknd became trending on Twitter after his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb,7). The singer had the internet at its best, sparking memes on social media.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Grammy winner, 30, performed his hits “The Hills” and “I Feel It Coming” among other fan favourites during the show.

During his performance, the Canadian singer transitioned from the stands to the field, wearing his classic look from his 'After Hours' album.

The Weeknd sported a bright red blazer with a black shirt and black trousers.

While belting out his 2018 hit “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Weeknd spun around in a gold, mirrored room along with "clones" wearing bandages around their heads.

The star did not have any extra guests during his performance. However, he was joined by The Weeknd’s look-alikes on the field to show off their dance moves.

The moment which took social media by storm, was The Weeknd's sequence of a kaleidoscopic trip.

The Weeknd was trying to find his way through a mirrored funhouse, which inspired hilarious memes on Twitter.

See the funniest memes prompted by The Weekend’s Sunday performance below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest The Weeknd News!

Latest The Weeknd News

The Weeknd fans drag The Recording Academy over Super Bowl tweet

The Weeknd fans drag The Recording Academy over Super Bowl tweet
The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Weeknd fans respond to his shock Grammys snub

The Weeknd fans respond to his shock Grammys snub

The Weeknd shocks fans with his Nutty Professor Halloween costume

The Weeknd shocks fans with his Nutty Professor Halloween costume
The Weeknd debuts surprise new hairstyle and fans are loving it

The Weeknd debuts surprise new hairstyle and fans are loving it

More News

DaBaby & DaniLeigh split amid singers "Yellow Bone" song controversy

DaBaby & DaniLeigh split amid singers "Yellow Bone" song controversy
Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie FaceTimes Drake for ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok challenge

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie FaceTimes Drake for ‘I’m Busy’ TikTok challenge

Kylie Jenner

The best celebrity Silhouette Challenge TikTok videos

The best celebrity Silhouette Challenge TikTok videos

What is the age gap between Zendaya and John David Washington?

What is the age gap between Zendaya and John David Washington?
Cardi B new single 'Up' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B 'Up' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B