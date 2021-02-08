The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl half-time performance sparks hilarious memes. Picture: Getty/NFL

The singer prompted the funniest memes following his performance at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Weeknd became trending on Twitter after his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb,7). The singer had the internet at its best, sparking memes on social media.

The Grammy winner, 30, performed his hits “The Hills” and “I Feel It Coming” among other fan favourites during the show.

During his performance, the Canadian singer transitioned from the stands to the field, wearing his classic look from his 'After Hours' album.

The Weeknd sported a bright red blazer with a black shirt and black trousers.

While belting out his 2018 hit “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Weeknd spun around in a gold, mirrored room along with "clones" wearing bandages around their heads.

The star did not have any extra guests during his performance. However, he was joined by The Weeknd’s look-alikes on the field to show off their dance moves.

The moment which took social media by storm, was The Weeknd's sequence of a kaleidoscopic trip.

The Weeknd was trying to find his way through a mirrored funhouse, which inspired hilarious memes on Twitter.

See the funniest memes prompted by The Weekend’s Sunday performance below.

My camera roll after I take back my phone from my kid #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/1nAbweo0nS — Anna Rodriguez (@awnuhrod) February 8, 2021

Trying to get back to my seat on the plane #TheWeeknd #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/yQyqCmGH2n — igotajones (@igotajones) February 8, 2021

Looking for my class on first day of school be like #TheWeeknd

pic.twitter.com/xV39QnEYFo — Manmeet (@manmeetkdhatt) February 8, 2021

Me after turning my camera on during a work video call#TheWeeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JRzptm4gDN — Cloudrack (@CloudrackHQ) February 8, 2021

When I wake up in the middle of the night #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/Ay5kNcBxo2 — møhamed© (@mhd_xo) February 8, 2021

Opening the fridge for the 112th time today seeing if any food has magically appeared. #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/U33HD3j6tQ — Hayley England (@Mis_Hayley) February 8, 2021