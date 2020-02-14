The Weeknd new album 'After Hours': release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has confirmed the news all XO fans have been waiting for since the release of 'Starboy' - a brand new album is on the way. Here's everything we know.

The Weeknd has announced that he's working on his fourth studio album. After releasing 'Starboy' back in 2016, the 'I Feel It Coming' hitmaker is returning to the game with a brand new project, named 'After Hours'.

During a performance at the launch of HXOUSE, an 'artistic incubator' in Toronto founded by XO creative director La Mar Taylor, The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - appeared to confirm its upcoming release.

"Chapter 6, coming soon," he told the crowd. Tesfaye's latest project, his 'My Dear Melancholy' EP, dropped in 2017 and housed hits including 'Wasted Times' and 'Call Out My Name'.

'My Dear Melancholy' was said to have been inspired by his split with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, while his on-again-off-again relationship with model Bella Hadid has also ended - could we expect another break-up album with 'Chapter 6'?

Here's everything we know about The Weeknd's new album so far.