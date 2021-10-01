Fans react to Kendrick, Dr. Dre, Eminem and More Performing at Super Bowl LVI halftime Show

Fans are excited at the surprise performers for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The performers for the 56th Super Bowl halftime show have been announced and fans are shocked at the star studded line-up.

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre & Mary J. Blige will star at the halftime show on February 13, 2022.

Previously, musical icons such as the Weeknd and Beyonce have performed - making it a big role to fill.

The Weeknd previously performed at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

However, fans are convinced that the stars will do the Super Bowl LVI halftime show justice - taking to social media to share their excitement.

One fan made it known that the performance was their only reason to tune into the sporting event, saying: "Three of the greatest ever on one stage. Big fan of this.".

Another fan shared the same idea, writing: "I’ll actually watch the super bowl this year".

The only reason to watch the superbowl. Three of the greatest ever on one stage. Big fan of this. https://t.co/YCCelBv9Cn — Andy Nichol (@andy_nichol) October 1, 2021

I’ll actually watch the super bowl this year https://t.co/VpvYxSR1z5 — rah (@ImJustA_Creator) October 1, 2021

Other fan discussed their favourite from the line up, with strong bias towards Kendrick Lamar.

One Twitter user speculated that this may also be a clue that the 'Poetic Justice' rapper's long awaited album may be coming sooner than we think; writing: "KENDRICK LAMAR IS PERFORMING AT THE SUPER BOWL WE’RE GETTING AN ALBUM BEFORE THEN FOR SURE".

Another fan is equally excited for Kendrick, tweeting: "Kendrick Lamar multi Grammy winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and now Super Bowl performer just a decade into his career. Insane.".

KENDRICK LAMAR IS PERFORMING AT THE SUPER BOWL WE’RE GETTING AN ALBUM BEFORE THEN FOR SURE — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) September 30, 2021

Kendrick Lamar multi Grammy winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and now Super Bowl performer just a decade into his career. Insane. — Wow 🦅 (@wowhespittin) September 30, 2021

Other fans appear more excited for Eminem's appearance, tweeting: "Eminem’s first liked tweet EVER was about him performing at the Super Bowl. He’s gotta be excited fr lol".

Whilst another said: "I didn't know until today how much I need Eminem performing Till I Collapse at the Superbowl".

However, one fan is leaning more towards the only lady on the line-up, saying: "Mary J. Blige about to carry those bums".

Eminem’s first liked tweet EVER was about him performing at the Super Bowl. He’s gotta be excited fr lol — Kat (@ghettogospeII) October 1, 2021

I didn't know until today how much I need Eminem performing Till I Collapse at the Superbowl — ch. (@ggirlchrisy) September 30, 2021

Mary J. Blige about to carry those bums https://t.co/nxkXZ5y2V0 — Obi🇨🇲 (@DifonMD) October 1, 2021

What are your thoughts on the Super Bowl LVI halftime show line up?

Who are you most looking forward to?

