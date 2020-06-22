Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa shares heartbreaking Father’s Day post

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband Kobe on Father's Day. Picture: Getty

Vanessa Bryant has shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her late husband Kobe Bryant on Father's Day.

Vanessa Bryant has shared a heartbreaking post dedicated to Kobe Bryant on Father's Day.

Just a day after celebrating her youngest daughter Capri's first birthday, Vanessa returned to Instagram the next day to wish a happy Father's Day to Kobe – who tragically passed away alongside their daughter Gianna,13.

On Sunday (Jun 21) Vanessa Bryant honor the NBA star once again, sharing a sweet family photo for Father's Day.

The 38-year-old took to social media to share a sweet family photo, calling him the 'best daddy in the world.'

Vanessa Bryant. Picture: Instagram: Vanessa Bryant

Taking to Instagram, Vanessa wrote the caption "'Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world,' she began.

We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB.'

Vanessa finished the post off by adding the hashtags 'Best of the best,' and 'Girl dad.'

The day before wishing happy Father's Day to Kobe, Vanessa celebrated Capri's first birthday.

In the photo Vanessa uploaded to Instagram, Kobe was pictured cradling Capri when she was a newborn in her first photoshoot.

'Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!, she wrote in the caption.

