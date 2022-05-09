Kendrick Lamar 'The Heart Part 5' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's new single 'The Heart Part 5' taken from his upcoming fifth studio album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar is BACK, dropping his brand new single called 'The Heart Part 5' that serves as the fifth instalment from 'The Heart' track series. The song was originally teased back in April on his website Oklama.com.

Kendrick Lamar in his new video for track 'The Heart Part 5'. Picture: YouTube

In the music video to 'The Heart Part 5', K Dot is seen using deepfake technology, transforming himself into Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, O.J. Simpson and Kobe Bryant, whilst rapping in front of a red wall.

To celebrate the release of his new single, and his album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will see its release this Friday, here's a breakdown of the meanings to the lyrics of 'The Heart Part 5'.

"I come from a generation of pain, where murder is minor"

Kendrick grew up in an environment rife with gang and drug violence. He was born in Compton, California, and witnessed his first murder when he was five years old.

"But that's the culture, crack a bottle, hard to deal with the pain when you're sober"

In this line, Kendrick talks about growing up in a environment where partying and substance abuse were rampant.

He also spoke about it in a 2013 interview with The Arsenio Hall Show, where he affirms that he is not a heavy drinker and that he rarely parties.

Kendrick Lamar as Kanye West, Nipsey Hussel, OJ Simpson and Will Smith in his new video for track 'The Heart Part 5'. Picture: YouTube

"In the land where hurt people hurt more people, f**k callin' it culture"

Here; Kendrick is using the expression "hurt people hurt people", reflecting on the modern-day cycle of pain and abuse.

At this point in the video, he transforms into a deepfake of Will Smith, alluding to the slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards, in which Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face.

"To my brother, to my kids, I'm in Heaven, to my mother, to my sis, I'm in Heaven, to my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven"

Morphing into Nipsey Hussle at this line in the video, Kendrick pays tribute to the rapper by speaking from his perspective. Hussle was killed in 2019.

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'The Heart Part 5'?

[Intro]

As I get a little older, I realize life is perspective

And my perspective may differ from yours

I wanna say thank you to everyone that's been down with me

All my fans, all my beautiful fans

Anyone who's ever gave me a listen, all my people



[Verse 1]

I come from a generation of pain, where murder is minor

Rebellious and Margielas'll chip you for designer

Belt buckles and clout, overzealous if prone to violence

Make the wrong turn, be it will or the wheel alignment

Residue burned, missed at a inner-city

Miscommunication to keep homi' detective busy

No protection is risky

Desensitized, I vandalized pain

Covered up and camouflaged

Get used to hearin' arsenal rain

Analyze, risk your life, take the charge

Homies done fucked your baby mama once you hit the yard, that's culture

Twenty-three hour lockdown, then somebody called

Said your lil' nephew was shot down, the culture's involved

I done seen n****s do seventeen, hit the halfway house

Get out and get his brains blown out, lookin' to buy some weed

Car wash is played out, new GoFundMe accounts'll proceed

A brand-new victim'll shatter those dreams, the culture

[Chorus]

(I want, I want, I want, I want)

But I want you to want me too (I want, I want, I want, I want)

I want the hood to want me back (I want, I want, I want, I want)

I want the hood

Look what I done for you (Look what I done for you)

Look what I done for you



[Verse 2]

I said I'd do this for my culture

To let y'all know what a n**** look like in a bulletproof Rover

In my mama's sofa was a doo-doo popper

Hair trigger, walk up closer, ain't no Photoshoppin'

Friends bipolar, grab you by your pockets

No option if you froze up, always play the offense

Niggas goin' to work and sellin' work, late for work

Workin' late, prayin' for work, but he on paperwork

That's the culture, point the finger, promote ya

Remote location, witness protection, they gon' hold ya

The streets got me f****d up, y'all can miss me

I wanna represent, for us

New revolution was up and movin'

I'm in Argentina wiping my tears full of confusion

Water in between us, another peer's been executed

History repeats again

Make amends, then find a n**** with the same skin to do it

But that's the culture, crack a bottle

Hard to deal with the pain when you're sober

By tomorrow, we forget the remains, we start over

That's the problem

Our foundation was trained to accept whatever follows

Dehumanize, insensitive

Scrutinize the way we live for you and I

Enemies shook my hand, I can promise I'll meet you

In the land where no equal is your equal

Never say I ain't told ya, nah

In the land where hurt people hurt more people

F**k callin' it culture

[Chorus]

(I want, I want, I want, I want)

But I want you to want me too (I want, I want, I want, I want)

I want the hood to want me back (I want, I want, I want, I want)

I want the hood

Look what I done for you (Look what I done for you)

Look what I done for you



[Interlude]

Take the drums out

Phew, phew

Phew, phew

Phew



[Verse 3]

Celebrate new life when it come back around

The purpose is in the lessons we learnin' now

Sacrifice personal gain over everything

Just to see the next generation better than ours

I wasn't perfect, the skin I was in had truly suffered

Temptation and patience, everything that the body nurtures

I felt the good, I felt the bad, and I felt the worry

But all-in-all, my productivity had stayed urging

Face your fears, always knew that I would make it here

Where the energy is magnified and persevered

Consciousness is synchronized and crystal-clear

Euphoria is glorified and made His

Reflectin' on my life and what I done

Paid dues, made rules, change outta love

Them same views made schools change curriculums

But didn't change me starin' down the barrel of that gun

Should I feel resentful I didn't see my full potential?

Should I feel regret about the good that I was into?

Everything is everything, this ain't coincidental

I woke up that morning with more heart to give you

As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence

To my brother, to my kids, I'm in Heaven

To my mother, to my sis, I'm in Heaven

To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven

To my friends, make sure you countin' them blessings

To my fans, make sure you make them investments

And to the killer that sped up my demise

I forgive you, just know your soul's in question

I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed

And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved

I completed my mission, wasn't ready to leave

But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased

I can't stress how I love y'all

I don't need to be in flesh just to hug y'all

The memories recollect just because y'all

Celebrate me with respect

The unity we protect is above all

And Sam, I'll be watchin' over you

Make sure my kids watch all my interviews

Make sure you live all the dreams we produce

Keep that genius in your brain on the move

And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail

Make sure them babies and them lead us outta jail

Look for salvation when troubles get real

'Cause you can't help the world until you help yourself

And I can't blame the hood the day that I was killed

Y'all had to see it, that's the only way to feel

And though my physical won't reap the benefits

The energy that carry on emits still

I want you