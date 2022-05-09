Kendrick Lamar 'The Heart Part 5' lyrics meaning explained
9 May 2022, 11:19 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 13:47
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's new single 'The Heart Part 5' taken from his upcoming fifth studio album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'
Listen to this article
Kendrick Lamar is BACK, dropping his brand new single called 'The Heart Part 5' that serves as the fifth instalment from 'The Heart' track series. The song was originally teased back in April on his website Oklama.com.
Kendrick Lamar new album 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers': release date, tracklist, songs & more
In the music video to 'The Heart Part 5', K Dot is seen using deepfake technology, transforming himself into Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, O.J. Simpson and Kobe Bryant, whilst rapping in front of a red wall.
To celebrate the release of his new single, and his album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will see its release this Friday, here's a breakdown of the meanings to the lyrics of 'The Heart Part 5'.
"I come from a generation of pain, where murder is minor"
Kendrick grew up in an environment rife with gang and drug violence. He was born in Compton, California, and witnessed his first murder when he was five years old.
"But that's the culture, crack a bottle, hard to deal with the pain when you're sober"
In this line, Kendrick talks about growing up in a environment where partying and substance abuse were rampant.
He also spoke about it in a 2013 interview with The Arsenio Hall Show, where he affirms that he is not a heavy drinker and that he rarely parties.
"In the land where hurt people hurt more people, f**k callin' it culture"
Here; Kendrick is using the expression "hurt people hurt people", reflecting on the modern-day cycle of pain and abuse.
At this point in the video, he transforms into a deepfake of Will Smith, alluding to the slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards, in which Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face.
"To my brother, to my kids, I'm in Heaven, to my mother, to my sis, I'm in Heaven, to my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven"
Morphing into Nipsey Hussle at this line in the video, Kendrick pays tribute to the rapper by speaking from his perspective. Hussle was killed in 2019.
What are the full lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'The Heart Part 5'?
[Intro]
As I get a little older, I realize life is perspective
And my perspective may differ from yours
I wanna say thank you to everyone that's been down with me
All my fans, all my beautiful fans
Anyone who's ever gave me a listen, all my people
[Verse 1]
I come from a generation of pain, where murder is minor
Rebellious and Margielas'll chip you for designer
Belt buckles and clout, overzealous if prone to violence
Make the wrong turn, be it will or the wheel alignment
Residue burned, missed at a inner-city
Miscommunication to keep homi' detective busy
No protection is risky
Desensitized, I vandalized pain
Covered up and camouflaged
Get used to hearin' arsenal rain
Analyze, risk your life, take the charge
Homies done fucked your baby mama once you hit the yard, that's culture
Twenty-three hour lockdown, then somebody called
Said your lil' nephew was shot down, the culture's involved
I done seen n****s do seventeen, hit the halfway house
Get out and get his brains blown out, lookin' to buy some weed
Car wash is played out, new GoFundMe accounts'll proceed
A brand-new victim'll shatter those dreams, the culture
[Chorus]
(I want, I want, I want, I want)
But I want you to want me too (I want, I want, I want, I want)
I want the hood to want me back (I want, I want, I want, I want)
I want the hood
Look what I done for you (Look what I done for you)
Look what I done for you
[Verse 2]
I said I'd do this for my culture
To let y'all know what a n**** look like in a bulletproof Rover
In my mama's sofa was a doo-doo popper
Hair trigger, walk up closer, ain't no Photoshoppin'
Friends bipolar, grab you by your pockets
No option if you froze up, always play the offense
Niggas goin' to work and sellin' work, late for work
Workin' late, prayin' for work, but he on paperwork
That's the culture, point the finger, promote ya
Remote location, witness protection, they gon' hold ya
The streets got me f****d up, y'all can miss me
I wanna represent, for us
New revolution was up and movin'
I'm in Argentina wiping my tears full of confusion
Water in between us, another peer's been executed
History repeats again
Make amends, then find a n**** with the same skin to do it
But that's the culture, crack a bottle
Hard to deal with the pain when you're sober
By tomorrow, we forget the remains, we start over
That's the problem
Our foundation was trained to accept whatever follows
Dehumanize, insensitive
Scrutinize the way we live for you and I
Enemies shook my hand, I can promise I'll meet you
In the land where no equal is your equal
Never say I ain't told ya, nah
In the land where hurt people hurt more people
F**k callin' it culture
[Chorus]
(I want, I want, I want, I want)
But I want you to want me too (I want, I want, I want, I want)
I want the hood to want me back (I want, I want, I want, I want)
I want the hood
Look what I done for you (Look what I done for you)
Look what I done for you
[Interlude]
Take the drums out
Phew, phew
Phew, phew
Phew
[Verse 3]
Celebrate new life when it come back around
The purpose is in the lessons we learnin' now
Sacrifice personal gain over everything
Just to see the next generation better than ours
I wasn't perfect, the skin I was in had truly suffered
Temptation and patience, everything that the body nurtures
I felt the good, I felt the bad, and I felt the worry
But all-in-all, my productivity had stayed urging
Face your fears, always knew that I would make it here
Where the energy is magnified and persevered
Consciousness is synchronized and crystal-clear
Euphoria is glorified and made His
Reflectin' on my life and what I done
Paid dues, made rules, change outta love
Them same views made schools change curriculums
But didn't change me starin' down the barrel of that gun
Should I feel resentful I didn't see my full potential?
Should I feel regret about the good that I was into?
Everything is everything, this ain't coincidental
I woke up that morning with more heart to give you
As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence
To my brother, to my kids, I'm in Heaven
To my mother, to my sis, I'm in Heaven
To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven
To my friends, make sure you countin' them blessings
To my fans, make sure you make them investments
And to the killer that sped up my demise
I forgive you, just know your soul's in question
I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed
And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved
I completed my mission, wasn't ready to leave
But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased
I can't stress how I love y'all
I don't need to be in flesh just to hug y'all
The memories recollect just because y'all
Celebrate me with respect
The unity we protect is above all
And Sam, I'll be watchin' over you
Make sure my kids watch all my interviews
Make sure you live all the dreams we produce
Keep that genius in your brain on the move
And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail
Make sure them babies and them lead us outta jail
Look for salvation when troubles get real
'Cause you can't help the world until you help yourself
And I can't blame the hood the day that I was killed
Y'all had to see it, that's the only way to feel
And though my physical won't reap the benefits
The energy that carry on emits still
I want you