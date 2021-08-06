Tyler, the Creator 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tour 2022: dates, locations, tickets & more

6 August 2021, 11:59

Tyler, the Creator is heading out on tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

Tyler, the Creator has announced his upcoming Call Me If You Get Lost tour to accompany this latest album of the same name.

The California native dropped the record at the end of June, which features appearances from from YoungBoy NBA, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams and more.

The tour of North America kicks off in February 2022, starting in San Diego and concluding in Seattle.

  1. When is Tyler, the Creator's tour?

    Tyler's tour kicks off on February 10th, 2022, and wraps up two months later on April 8th.

  2. Where is Tyler, the Creator's tour taking place?

    See the full dates and venues for Tyler's Call Me If You Get Lost tour below.

    02/10 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    02/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    02/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
    02/14 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    02/16 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/18 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    02/19 Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    02/20 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    02/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    02/27 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    02/28 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/03 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
    03/04 Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/07 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/09 Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
    03/11 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    03/13 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    03/16 Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
    03/18 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    03/19 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
    03/20 Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    03/23 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
    03/25 Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    03/27 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    03/29 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    03/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
    04/01 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    04/02 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/04 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
    04/08 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

  3. Who is supporting Tyler, the Creator on tour?

    Tyler will be joined by his collaborators Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown on tour.

