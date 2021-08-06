Tyler, the Creator 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tour 2022: dates, locations, tickets & more
6 August 2021, 11:59
Tyler, the Creator is heading out on tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.
Tyler, the Creator has announced his upcoming Call Me If You Get Lost tour to accompany this latest album of the same name.
Tyler, the Creator new album 'Call Me If You Get Lost' 2021: tour, release date, features & more
The California native dropped the record at the end of June, which features appearances from from YoungBoy NBA, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams and more.
The tour of North America kicks off in February 2022, starting in San Diego and concluding in Seattle.
When is Tyler, the Creator's tour?
Tyler's tour kicks off on February 10th, 2022, and wraps up two months later on April 8th.
Where is Tyler, the Creator's tour taking place?
See the full dates and venues for Tyler's Call Me If You Get Lost tour below.
02/10 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/11 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
02/14 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/16 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/18 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
02/19 Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
02/20 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/22 Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/27 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/28 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/03 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
03/04 Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/07 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
03/11 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/13 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
03/18 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/19 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
03/20 Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
03/23 Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/25 Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
03/27 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
04/01 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/02 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/04 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
04/08 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Who is supporting Tyler, the Creator on tour?
Tyler will be joined by his collaborators Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown on tour.