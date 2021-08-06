Tyler, the Creator 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tour 2022: dates, locations, tickets & more

Tyler, the Creator 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tour: dates, locations, tickets, guests & more. Picture: Getty

Tyler, the Creator is heading out on tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

Tyler, the Creator has announced his upcoming Call Me If You Get Lost tour to accompany this latest album of the same name.

The California native dropped the record at the end of June, which features appearances from from YoungBoy NBA, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams and more.

The tour of North America kicks off in February 2022, starting in San Diego and concluding in Seattle.

Tyler, The Creator has announced his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour. Picture: Twitter/@tylerthecreator