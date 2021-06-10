Tyler, the Creator's new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Speculation has begun about Tyler the Creators rumoured new album. Picture: Getty

Fans have started speculating that Tyler the Creator is due to drop a new album after a cryptic billboard has appeared.

A huge cryptic billboard has appeared reading "Call Me If You Get Lost".

Rumours have started that this may be the beginning of Tyler the Creators new album rollout.

The huge billboard reads, “Call Me If You Get Lost” and features a phone number underneath. Fans that have dialled the number have reported being met with a recording of a conversation between Tyler and his mother; in which, she is expressing her love and admiration for the rapper.

The billboard also features the Columbia Records logo, adding to the speculation as Tyler’s last two albums Flower Boy (2017) and IGOR (2019) were released under Columbia Records.

A mysterious website has also appeared under the address https://www.callmeifyougetlost.com that contains the same information, adding to the speculation.

Tyler's last album 'IGOR' gave him his first #1 and also won him a grammy for 'Best Rap Album', so fans are excited to see what he brings out next.

Tyler previously won a grammy for his album 'Igor'. Picture: Getty