Tyler, the Creator's new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more
10 June 2021, 16:58 | Updated: 10 June 2021, 20:36
Fans have started speculating that Tyler the Creator is due to drop a new album after a cryptic billboard has appeared.
A huge cryptic billboard has appeared reading "Call Me If You Get Lost".
Rumours have started that this may be the beginning of Tyler the Creators new album rollout.
The huge billboard reads, “Call Me If You Get Lost” and features a phone number underneath. Fans that have dialled the number have reported being met with a recording of a conversation between Tyler and his mother; in which, she is expressing her love and admiration for the rapper.
The billboard also features the Columbia Records logo, adding to the speculation as Tyler’s last two albums Flower Boy (2017) and IGOR (2019) were released under Columbia Records.
A mysterious website has also appeared under the address https://www.callmeifyougetlost.com that contains the same information, adding to the speculation.
Tyler's last album 'IGOR' gave him his first #1 and also won him a grammy for 'Best Rap Album', so fans are excited to see what he brings out next.
When is Tyler the Creators album being released ?
Although there hasn't been an official release date confirmed for the album, fans are speculating that the billboard hints it will be arriving soon.
This page will be updated as soon as the information becomes available.
What is the tracklist for Tyler the Creators new album ?
Whilst no tracklist has been officially confirmed, there is an instrumental playing in the background of the phone call, which may be a track from the rumoured album. A tweet including the snippet has been featured below.
Fans have also come to Twitter telling that they attempted to upload recordings of the call to Instagram, however have been met with copyright claims. One fan says: “'MOMMA TALK' is the first confirmed single of Tyler, The Creator’s new album. It’s probably an interlude or an intro but I’m excited regardless".
🚨🚨🚨 Tyler, The Creator’s new album rollout has begun! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZhNupE984x— Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) June 9, 2021
Who are the features on Tyler the Creators new album?
Although there hasn't yet been an official tracklist released for the project, fans are hoping for a feature from Frank Ocean, who has collaborated with Tyler the Creator previously on tracks such as '911/Mr Lonely' and 'She'.
This page will be updated as soon as the information becomes available.