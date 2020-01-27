Jaden Smith congratulates his "boyfriend" Tyler, The Creator on his Grammy win

27 January 2020, 12:51 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 12:52

Jaden Smith congratulated his "boyfriend" Tyler, The Creator on his Grammy win for his album &squot;IGOR&squot;.
Jaden Smith congratulated his "boyfriend" Tyler, The Creator on his Grammy win for his album 'IGOR'. Picture: Getty

Jaden Smith has sparked romance speculation once again after referring to Tyler, The Creator as his other half.

Jaden Smith posted a very public shout-out to his "boyfriend" Tyler, The Creator following his Grammy win on Sunday night (26 Jan).

Tyler, The Creator admits “I like girls - I just end up f***ing their brother every time”

Tyler, 28, won the Grammy Award for 'Best Rap Album' for his album 'IGOR' at the 2020 ceremony, and his friend - and long-rumoured love interest - Jaden Smith took to social media to acknowledge his accolade.

"My Boyfriend Just One A Grammy," he tweeted, in his signature capitalised style.

Jaden Smith has reignited rumours that he's dating Grammy Award-winner Tyler, The Creator.
Jaden Smith has reignited rumours that he's dating Grammy Award-winner Tyler, The Creator. Picture: Getty
Jaden Smith has sparked relationship rumours after referring to Tyler, The Creator as his 'boyfriend' once again.
Jaden Smith has sparked relationship rumours after referring to Tyler, The Creator as his 'boyfriend' once again. Picture: Twitter

In November 2018, Jaden and Tyler sparked speculation that the were secretly dating after Jaden declared Tyler as his boyfriend during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw that year.

"I want to tell you guys something,” he said on stage, adding, “Tyler doesn't want to say. But Tyler is my motherf**king boyfriend. “And he's been my boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler, The Creator is my f**king boyfriend. It's true!"

Without denying the claims, Tyler responded by tweeting: "hahaha you a crazy n***a man."

Tyler, The Creator won the Grammy Award for 'Best Rap Album' for his album 'IGOR' at the 2020 ceremony.
Tyler, The Creator won the Grammy Award for 'Best Rap Album' for his album 'IGOR' at the 2020 ceremony. Picture: Getty

Whilst speaking to GQ recently, Tyler stirred rumours about his sexuality by saying, "I like girls - I just end up f***ing their brother every time," leaving fans with a few questions.

Addressing his sexuality previously, Tyler rapperd on his song ‘I Ain’t Got Time!’, “Next line will have them like, ‘woah’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004“.

In 2015 Tyler also tweeted, 'I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Jaden Smith News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty to the Grammys

Chris Brown brought daughter Royalty as his date to the Grammy Awards 2020

Chris Brown

Nipsey Hussle may have been the inspiration for Roc Nation Brunch's theme

Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London: Hidden Roc Nation Brunch floral tribute 'uncovered'
The Grammys 2020: best red carpet looks

The Grammys 2020: Best dressed stars red carpet looks

Nipsey Hussle's partner Lauren London accepted the late rapper's first Grammy Award alongside his family.

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle's grandmother accept rapper's first Grammy with heartfelt speech

Trending

Drake, Chris Brown & more pay tributes to Kobe Bryant

Drake, Chris Brown, The Game & more pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Drake

Star-studded tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant at The Grammy Awards 2020

The Grammys 2020: Meek Mill, DJ Khaled & more pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant
The Grammys 2020: Winners list

The Grammy Awards 2020: Here’s the complete list of winners

Capital XTRA's One's To Watch 2020

Capital XTRA's One's To Watch 2020: Shaybo, Darkoo & More

Scottish rapper Darren claims he may be the inspiration behind Eminem's new album

Eminem’s secret inspiration behind his new album may be this Scottish rapper

Eminem