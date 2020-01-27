Jaden Smith congratulates his "boyfriend" Tyler, The Creator on his Grammy win

Jaden Smith has sparked romance speculation once again after referring to Tyler, The Creator as his other half.

Jaden Smith posted a very public shout-out to his "boyfriend" Tyler, The Creator following his Grammy win on Sunday night (26 Jan).

Tyler, 28, won the Grammy Award for 'Best Rap Album' for his album 'IGOR' at the 2020 ceremony, and his friend - and long-rumoured love interest - Jaden Smith took to social media to acknowledge his accolade.

"My Boyfriend Just One A Grammy," he tweeted, in his signature capitalised style.

In November 2018, Jaden and Tyler sparked speculation that the were secretly dating after Jaden declared Tyler as his boyfriend during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw that year.

"I want to tell you guys something,” he said on stage, adding, “Tyler doesn't want to say. But Tyler is my motherf**king boyfriend. “And he's been my boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler, The Creator is my f**king boyfriend. It's true!"

Without denying the claims, Tyler responded by tweeting: "hahaha you a crazy n***a man."

Whilst speaking to GQ recently, Tyler stirred rumours about his sexuality by saying, "I like girls - I just end up f***ing their brother every time," leaving fans with a few questions.

Addressing his sexuality previously, Tyler rapperd on his song ‘I Ain’t Got Time!’, “Next line will have them like, ‘woah’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004“.

In 2015 Tyler also tweeted, 'I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA'.