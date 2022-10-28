SZA 'Shirt' lyrics meaning explained

28 October 2022, 15:13

SZA has finally released her single 'Shirt' after teasing the song for years, and here's a breakdown of the lyrics.

SZA has released her highly-anticipated song 'Shirt' today much to the excitement of fans.

The singer teased the song at the end of 2020 and it started to gain traction on TikTok in 2021, which prompted SZA to release the track.

The track arrived to the scene with a music video, that co-stars actor Lakeith Stanfield alongside SZA. The pair then embark of a Bonnie and Clyde-eske mission during the video.

SZA says she has recorded 'over 100 songs' for her new album

Fans have been anticipating a new SZA album since 2017's CTRL.
Fans have been anticipating a new SZA album since 2017's CTRL. Picture: Getty Images

Here's what a few lyrics of SZA's 'Shirt' really mean.

In the dark right now / Feelin' lost, but I like it/ Comfort in my sins and all about me

SZA's new track is a song about feeling lost in a relationship where things have become complicated. She expresses her uncomfortable feelings about love, and is opening up and questioning whether the situation is ideal.

She is contempt with sharing her mental health struggles in her music, and strives to make more effort in order to remove herself from the situation.

SZA new album 2022: tracklist, release date, features & more

Fans have been anticipating Shirt's release since 2020.
Fans have been anticipating Shirt's release since 2020. Picture: Instagram

Still don't know my worth / Still stressin' perfection

SZA is expressing her feelings of unrequited love and the feeling that she is not worthy enough. This work involves a lot of self-preservation and work on ourselves.

However, SZA is showing self-worth and is an essential step in the path to self-discovery and growth in a world of feeling stress and insecurity.

SZA 'I Hate U' lyrics meaning explained

Bloodstain on my shirt / New b*tch on my nerves

SZA is using the metaphor of blood to infer the taint and pain her relationship caused - leaving a mark. There is clearly a new girl and SZA feels replaced and cheated on by the news of finding out.

SZA Reveals Her Voice Is Permanently Damaged In Now-Deleted Posts

See the full lyrics for 'Shirt' below.

Kiss me dangerous
Been so lost without you all around me
Get anxious
Lead me, don't look back
It's all about you

In the dark right now
Feelin' lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin, it's all about

Bloodstain on my shirt
New b*tch on my nerves
Old n***** got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, b*tch, you so thirsty
Still don't know my worth
Still stressin' perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin' too desperate
Damn (You ain't deserve)

Broad day, sunshine
I'll find a way to f*ck it up still
Can't cry about the s**t that I can't change
Just my mind
Gotta get outta here
Tough crowd, hate it
Can't stay

In the dark right now
Feelin' lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin
It's all about

Bloodstain on my shirt
New itch on my nerves
Old nigga got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, bitch, you so thirsty
Still don't know my worth
Still stressin' perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin' too desperate
Damn

It's what you say and how you do me
How I'm 'posed to trust, baby? 'Posed to love?
It ain't supposed to hurt this way
All I need is the best of you
Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you

In the dark right now
Feelin' lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin
It's all about

Bloodstain on my shirt
New b*tch on my nerves
Old n**** got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, b*tch, you so thirsty
Still don't know my worth
Still stressin' perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin' too desperate
Damn (You ain't deserve)

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nicki Minaj fans think she just accidentally revealed her son's name

Nicki Minaj fans think she just accidentally revealed her son's name

Nicki Minaj

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song 'Lift Me Up'

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song

Rihanna

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna

Trending

Rihanna new album

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Letitia Wright pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Wakanda Forever premiere

Letitia Wright pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

Nick Cannon expecting twelfth child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy

Nick Cannon expecting twelfth child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy

Kanye West kicked out of Skechers HQ after turning up to pitch Yeezy

Kanye West kicked out of Skechers HQ after turning up to pitch Yeezy unannounced

Kanye West

Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

Rihanna

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown