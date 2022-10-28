SZA 'Shirt' lyrics meaning explained

SZA has finally released her single 'Shirt' after teasing the song for years, and here's a breakdown of the lyrics.

SZA has released her highly-anticipated song 'Shirt' today much to the excitement of fans.

The singer teased the song at the end of 2020 and it started to gain traction on TikTok in 2021, which prompted SZA to release the track.

The track arrived to the scene with a music video, that co-stars actor Lakeith Stanfield alongside SZA. The pair then embark of a Bonnie and Clyde-eske mission during the video.

Fans have been anticipating a new SZA album since 2017's CTRL. Picture: Getty Images

Here's what a few lyrics of SZA's 'Shirt' really mean.

In the dark right now / Feelin' lost, but I like it/ Comfort in my sins and all about me

SZA's new track is a song about feeling lost in a relationship where things have become complicated. She expresses her uncomfortable feelings about love, and is opening up and questioning whether the situation is ideal.

She is contempt with sharing her mental health struggles in her music, and strives to make more effort in order to remove herself from the situation.

Fans have been anticipating Shirt's release since 2020. Picture: Instagram

Still don't know my worth / Still stressin' perfection

SZA is expressing her feelings of unrequited love and the feeling that she is not worthy enough. This work involves a lot of self-preservation and work on ourselves.

However, SZA is showing self-worth and is an essential step in the path to self-discovery and growth in a world of feeling stress and insecurity.

Bloodstain on my shirt / New b*tch on my nerves

SZA is using the metaphor of blood to infer the taint and pain her relationship caused - leaving a mark. There is clearly a new girl and SZA feels replaced and cheated on by the news of finding out.

See the full lyrics for 'Shirt' below.

Kiss me dangerous

Been so lost without you all around me

Get anxious

Lead me, don't look back

It's all about you



In the dark right now

Feelin' lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin, it's all about



Bloodstain on my shirt

New b*tch on my nerves

Old n***** got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, b*tch, you so thirsty

Still don't know my worth

Still stressin' perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin' too desperate

Damn (You ain't deserve)



Broad day, sunshine

I'll find a way to f*ck it up still

Can't cry about the s**t that I can't change

Just my mind

Gotta get outta here

Tough crowd, hate it

Can't stay



In the dark right now

Feelin' lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin

It's all about



Bloodstain on my shirt

New itch on my nerves

Old nigga got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, bitch, you so thirsty

Still don't know my worth

Still stressin' perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin' too desperate

Damn



It's what you say and how you do me

How I'm 'posed to trust, baby? 'Posed to love?

It ain't supposed to hurt this way

All I need is the best of you

Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you



In the dark right now

Feelin' lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin

It's all about



Bloodstain on my shirt

New b*tch on my nerves

Old n**** got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, b*tch, you so thirsty

Still don't know my worth

Still stressin' perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin' too desperate

Damn (You ain't deserve)