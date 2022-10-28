SZA 'Shirt' lyrics meaning explained
28 October 2022, 15:13
SZA has finally released her single 'Shirt' after teasing the song for years, and here's a breakdown of the lyrics.
SZA has released her highly-anticipated song 'Shirt' today much to the excitement of fans.
The singer teased the song at the end of 2020 and it started to gain traction on TikTok in 2021, which prompted SZA to release the track.
The track arrived to the scene with a music video, that co-stars actor Lakeith Stanfield alongside SZA. The pair then embark of a Bonnie and Clyde-eske mission during the video.
Here's what a few lyrics of SZA's 'Shirt' really mean.
In the dark right now / Feelin' lost, but I like it/ Comfort in my sins and all about me
SZA's new track is a song about feeling lost in a relationship where things have become complicated. She expresses her uncomfortable feelings about love, and is opening up and questioning whether the situation is ideal.
She is contempt with sharing her mental health struggles in her music, and strives to make more effort in order to remove herself from the situation.
Still don't know my worth / Still stressin' perfection
SZA is expressing her feelings of unrequited love and the feeling that she is not worthy enough. This work involves a lot of self-preservation and work on ourselves.
However, SZA is showing self-worth and is an essential step in the path to self-discovery and growth in a world of feeling stress and insecurity.
Bloodstain on my shirt / New b*tch on my nerves
SZA is using the metaphor of blood to infer the taint and pain her relationship caused - leaving a mark. There is clearly a new girl and SZA feels replaced and cheated on by the news of finding out.
See the full lyrics for 'Shirt' below.
Kiss me dangerous
Been so lost without you all around me
Get anxious
Lead me, don't look back
It's all about you
In the dark right now
Feelin' lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin, it's all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New b*tch on my nerves
Old n***** got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, b*tch, you so thirsty
Still don't know my worth
Still stressin' perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin' too desperate
Damn (You ain't deserve)
Broad day, sunshine
I'll find a way to f*ck it up still
Can't cry about the s**t that I can't change
Just my mind
Gotta get outta here
Tough crowd, hate it
Can't stay
In the dark right now
Feelin' lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin
It's all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New itch on my nerves
Old nigga got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, bitch, you so thirsty
Still don't know my worth
Still stressin' perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin' too desperate
Damn
It's what you say and how you do me
How I'm 'posed to trust, baby? 'Posed to love?
It ain't supposed to hurt this way
All I need is the best of you
Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you
In the dark right now
Feelin' lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin
It's all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New b*tch on my nerves
Old n**** got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, b*tch, you so thirsty
Still don't know my worth
Still stressin' perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin' too desperate
Damn (You ain't deserve)