SZA says she has recorded 'over 100 songs' for her new album

SZA we need to see the evidence of these new songs you speak of!

SZA has revealed that she has recorded around 100 songs for her new project as fans anticipate her new album.

The 'Supermodel' singer revealed over the weekend the vast amount of songs she has recorded since the drop of 2017's CTRL, to which she responded with the huge figure.

Fans have been anticipating SZA's new music for years, and now the singer has also revealed that the rollout could come "any day".

Fans have been anticipating a new SZA album since 2017's CTRL. Picture: Getty Images

When asked by paparazzi at LAX airport about when fans could expect new music, SZA confirmed that it would be coming soon.

She was also quizzed about the amount of tracks she has recorded for the new album, and said she has "Five years of material", which equates to "100" tracks according to SZA.

SZA also teased the release of a new song "Shirt" which is coming out soon at a performance in Austin, Texas this weekend.

SZA confirms the “Shirt” video has been officially turned in and is coming out soon pic.twitter.com/08lcbatsJT — CTRL FACTOR (@CtrlFactor) October 15, 2022

She said that "one small thing" needed to be changed in the video before it will be released, and declared “So, I fixed that and it is turned in and is about to come out,” she said.

“So, that’s the truth", SZA declared to her fans.

This is far from the first update surrounding CTRL's successor since the release five years ago, she last teased the album's release at this years Grammy Awards, so it is likely to drop very soon.