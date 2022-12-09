SZA new album 'S.O.S' memes: the funniest tweets and reactions
9 December 2022, 13:54
SZA has dropped her new album 'S.O.S' and the reactions do not disappoint.
The day has finally come and SZA has released her long-awaited second album 'S.O.S'.
Fans have been waiting for a new project since the seminal 2017 album 'CTRL' which stunned in its acute lyricism and relatable lyrics.
SZA has done it again with the genre-bending album 'S.O.S', and we have compiled the best reactions to the release.
-
This fan picked up on just how many genres SOS covers...
so this is really sza’s last album huh pic.twitter.com/AB4iVGi2C6— deja’ ミ☆ (@dejadehaan) December 9, 2022
It only took five years for SZA to release her follow up to CTRL, so perhaps in five years we may have another jaw-dropping project to listen to.
(Fingers crossed).
-
Again, SZA really covers almost every genre in her latest release
i’m crying because sza jumped into alt, r&b, rap, country, and rock seamlessly while keeping all the tracks cohesive… and keep in mind i’m only on track 14. this is the queen.— ceo of kory (@korysverse) December 9, 2022
SZA really is queen.
-
SZA's music will really do this to you.
new sza album got me like this pic.twitter.com/1D9nNUacZO— debb (@chacon_deb) December 9, 2022
This fan is ascending.
I don't blame them after listening to 'Nobody Gets Me'.
-
SZA understands
sza gets the emotionally unstable girls (me)— sarah (@heavenbrat) December 9, 2022
It's been five years since SZA dropped CTRL and these new anthems have come in clutch.
-
I went through every emotion under the sun listening to S.O.S
me tryna decide if i wanna be in my kill bill era or my special era #sossza #SOS #SZA pic.twitter.com/ejHdFm77tF— zion (@zionisfunny) December 9, 2022
Is it a revenge or sad-girl era? We don't know. SZA doesn't know.
-
'Nobody Gets Me' hits different
SZA being the only songwriter on Nobody Gets Me is such a gag. we love a singer and writer. #SOS pic.twitter.com/UVRfHXOlsq— 𝗿ø𝗻 (@ronreup) December 9, 2022
SZA really did that.
-
I hope this isn't true, but knowing SZA...
She gave us 23 songs on this album because we gonna wait 23 years for the next one #SOS— exo ⚜️ (@Eokioo) December 9, 2022
Five years was too much. 23 years? I don't even want to think.