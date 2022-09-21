Kanye West admits that he's never read a book

Kanye revealed that he has never read a book after appearing on a podcast episode with businessman Danny Harris.

Kanye West has bizarrely revealed that he has never read a book in his life in an appearance on a podcast episode.

In the show, Alo Yoga co-founder Danny Harris mentioned a book he'd read more than 100 times about philosophies on self-confidence.

West admitted that whilst he agreed with the philosophies, he has never actually read a book.

Kanye has admitted that he has never read a book, despite being 45-years-old. . Picture: Getty Images

"I actually haven’t read any book,” West said. “Reading is like eating brussels sprouts for me."

Clearly, Ye isn't a fan of the vegetable or books for that matter, despite opening a school named 'Donda Academy'.

Kanye opened the school last month, where it is reported that its pupils attend 'full school worship' alongside lessons in languages, maths and science.

The school is named after the rapper's late mother, Donda, who was a professor.

However, Rolling Stone reported that the children's parents have to sign nondisclosure agreements to attend the school, meaning that they cannot speak publicly about its practices.

Earlier this month, Kanye shared a glimpse into the school, and for school uniform, the pupils wore custom Yeezy outfits.