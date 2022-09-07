What has Kanye West said about Adidas? The drama explained

Kanye has called out the brand multiple times on his Instagram, but where did the feud begin?

Kanye West's recent Instagram antics have been a topic of contention for a while now, particularly in the last week after the rapper embarked on a long rant detailing his children's schooling, his Gap collection, and now Adidas.

The beef has now escalated to calling out the owner of Adidas, and rapper Diddy has even took the side of Ye in this debate.

So, where did the drama start between Ye and the fashion giant? Here's a rundown of everything.

Diddy and Kanye share an embrace at the BET awards earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye's antics commenced in earlier this summer when the rapper called out Adidas over a design of sliders, which he believed to be a direct copy of Yeezy slides.

Despite the fact that Yeezy is manufactured by Adidas and Kanye does not design the Yeezy footwear, he posted an accusatory post on Instagram which was then deleted.

Things were then publicly neutral between the brands until 'Yeezy Day' in August 2022, which Kanye then claimed that it occurred without his consent and shoes were being released without his approval.

Kanye and his daughter North pictured at a Yeezy fashion show. Picture: Getty Images

After a few post and delete interactions on Instagram, Kanye returned to Instagram in late August and early September to drive in his dislike for the brand.

He began making indirect callouts of Adidas executives, and posted pictures of their position and face to his 17 million followers.

In particular, he called out the adidas SVP Daniel Cherry III, and posted a meme of himself and the employee imposed onto Marvel's Captain America Civil War.

Diddy's response to the Adidas and Kanye drama. Picture: Instagram

One of the posts on Kanye's Instagram entailed an image of Adidas shoes with a red cross indicating his dislike for the shoes.

Another was a poem Kanye wrote about Adidas, which said that "Adidas don't want no more smoke", referring to the rift between the rapper and the brand.

He finished off the poem saying "Now it's time for Gap", referring to the collaboration between Yeezy and Gap.

The poem Kanye wrote about Adidas and his future with clothing brand Gap. Picture: Instagram

Kanye's pal Diddy has now spoken out in support of the rapper and has pledged to boycott Adidas.

Diddy said he was "done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!!"

Neither Kanye or Adidas have publicly resolved their feud, so the ongoing drama might last a while.