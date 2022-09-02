What Kanye West said about Sierra Canyon, Victoria Villarroel & Pete Davidson in his Instagram rant

The rapper published a series of now deleted Instagram posts detailing a feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over where their children should be schooled.

Kanye West has yet again taken to Instagram to post a series of rants over his co-parenting issues with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

As well as sharing messages concerning his children's education, the rapper also spoke about Kim's ex boyfriend Pete Davidson in a series of now deleted posts.

Bizarrely, Kanye also dragged Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel into the drama as he discussed his pornography addiction.

Kanye West posted multiple Instagram posts about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

In one of the messages he uploaded to his Instagram, Kanye slammed Kim's choice of school for their four children.

They are currently attending a private prep school in Los Angeles, but it seems that the rapper wishes that his children would attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.

He wrote: "My kids going to Donda / They not going to Sierra Canyon" in one post.

Kanye shared Kris Jenner's response to the rant too. Picture: Instagram

Last year, the rapper opened Donda Academy, a private Christian school located in Simi Valley, California.

What is left on Kanye's Instagram feed is an image of children attending Donda Academy, with the caption "The Doves first day at Donda praise God."

He shared a text thread between himself and ex Kim Kardashian, where he said "It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes."

Kanye mentioned the reality show The Kardashians in his social media tirage. Picture: Instagram

Kanye shared presumably Kim's response to his explosive rant, which was simply "Can u please stop."

Yeezy also dragged in Pete Davidson into his rant, and wrote "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit."

Whilst Kim and Pete were dating earlier this year, the comedian got multiple tattoos to honour Kim and her four children, including an inking of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm's initials.

Kanye dragged Pete Davidson into his rant. Picture: Instagram

Kim and Pete pictured before their shock split. Picture: Instagram

Among Kanye's tirade of messages was also a bizarre screenshot of Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel's Instagram story where she was promoting a handbag company.

The caption read: “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do,” he said.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kylie Jenner's assistant was brought into the Instagram feud. Picture: Instagram

Kanye seemed to connect his pornography addiction to his children's schooling in the explosive rant.

He addressed his mental health issues towards the end of the rant and said "Anybody that says i'm spiralling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep."

Kanye has taken his grievances to co-parenting to Instagram before, with a source telling UsWeekly a few weeks ago that the exes were "very civil" with each other and that there were "no issues".

