People are betting on Kim Kardashian's next celebrity boyfriend

After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split, fans have been predicting who Kardashian will date next.

After reality star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson split after nine months of dating, fans have been quick to speculate who will come next in their love life.

While neither has spoken publicly about their breakup, the mother-of-four has been trending on gambling websites as users have betted on who Kim might date next.

Kim has been married three times and has had multiple relationships, therefore fans have made a list on possible people for Kim to date.

Kim Kardashian dating history: from Kanye West to Van Jones and Pete Davidson

Kim and ex-boyfriend Pete pictured before their split . Picture: Instagram

A list which has been circulating online consists of 20 possible candidates, who are ranked from most to least likely in terms of betting odds.

Some names on the list seem plausible, however others seem far-fetched in terms of their likelihoods.

The top five men are CNN commentator Van Jones, Ray J, Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx and Chris Evans.

Pete Davidson in 'trauma therapy' over Kanye West harassment following Kim split

Apparently, Van Jones has an 11 per cent likelihood according to bets, with the other names trailing behind between a nine and six percent chance.

Kim and the CNN anchor have been linked together before - he has supported Kim in her legal endeavours and has said that she will make an "unbelievable attorney".

Ray J and Kardashian famously dated from 2003 to 2006. A year after their split, a sex tape of Kim and Ray J titled Kim Kardashian Superstar leaked online, which catapulted Kim into the limelight.

The real reason Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split revealed

Kim and Ray J dated for three years. Picture: Getty Images

The third name on the list is father-of-eight Nick Cannon, who dated Kim in late 2006.

They split in January 2007, one month before Kim's infamous sex tape with Ray J leaked.

Among other less likely names on the list include Harry Styles, Elon Musk and Michael B. Jordan.