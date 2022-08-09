Pete Davidson in 'trauma therapy' over Kanye West harassment following Kim split

9 August 2022, 12:43

Pete Davidson has been seeing a therapist for 'trauma therapy' since April after he faced online harassment from Kanye West after his split from Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson has been seeking out professional help from a therapist for 'trauma therapy' after months of online trolling from Kim Kardashian's ex husband Kanye West.

Kim and Pete recently split after long-distance and their age gap took a toll on their relationship, citing that they are in 'very different places at the moment'.

The couple had been dating for nine months after their romance began following a steamy kiss on a sketch on SNL.

The real reason Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split revealed

Kim waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children.
Kim waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children. Picture: Instagram

The comedian, 28, has been seeing a therapist after Kanye made numerous threatening posts about him on social media.

Kanye recently posted-then-deleted a mocked-up newspaper with the headline 'Skete Davidson dead at age 28', to much digust from fans.

Pete is said to have found the 'attention and negativity' coming from West a 'trigger', and has seeked help to deal with it.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with Kim Kardashian
Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

A source told PEOPLE that "He has been in trauma therapy in large part [due to Kanye]."

They continued: "the attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help".

The source also reports that their breakup is going smoothly and that Kim has "been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."

