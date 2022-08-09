Pete Davidson in 'trauma therapy' over Kanye West harassment following Kim split

Pete Davidson has been seeing a therapist for 'trauma therapy' since April after he faced online harassment from Kanye West after his split from Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Pete recently split after long-distance and their age gap took a toll on their relationship, citing that they are in 'very different places at the moment'.

The couple had been dating for nine months after their romance began following a steamy kiss on a sketch on SNL.

Kim waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children. Picture: Instagram

The comedian, 28, has been seeing a therapist after Kanye made numerous threatening posts about him on social media.

Kanye recently posted-then-deleted a mocked-up newspaper with the headline 'Skete Davidson dead at age 28', to much digust from fans.

Pete is said to have found the 'attention and negativity' coming from West a 'trigger', and has seeked help to deal with it.

Pete got multiple tattoos to honour his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

A source told PEOPLE that "He has been in trauma therapy in large part [due to Kanye]."

They continued: "the attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help".

The source also reports that their breakup is going smoothly and that Kim has "been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."