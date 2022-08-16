Kanye West roasted over questionable display of Yeezy Gap collection

Fans have been mocking Kanye for his unconventional way to display his Yeezy collection in Gap stores.

People have been roasting Kanye West after a Tweet went viral showing the way his Yeezy Gap collection is being displayed in shops.

He has collaborated with Gap and Balenciaga to release a collection of clothing including hoodies, jackets and t-shirts.

One tweet shows the collection being displayed in large sacks despite retailing for hundreds of dollars.

Kanye has released multiple Yeezy clothing ranges both by himself and alongside other brands. Picture: Getty Images

The range has been strongly anticipated from Ye fans, and has already sold out in multiple stores and online.

One Twitter user uploaded an image of the collection in a US Gap store, which featured the clothes piled in large bins as part of the display.

They tweeted: "This is how they are selling Yeezy Gap. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had [the clothes] on hangers and this is how he wanted it."

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

They continued: "They won't help you find ur size too, you just have to dig through everything."

Twitter was quick to respond to the quirky display, with one saying that she isn't "mad at it. Changing things up its fun and different."

However, others weren't as forgiving, saying it looked liked a "weird sale" or a charity shop.

Kanye and his daughter North pictured at a Yeezy fashion show. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye is known for his unconventional ways to market his non-music pursuits, and this way to display his clothing range is far from the weirdest.

He famously attempted to run for US president in 2020 and lost by a landslide.

Whatever happens next in the Kanye and Yeezy world, it is guaranteed to be out of the box.