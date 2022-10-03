Kanye West spotted with 'mysterious red marks' on his face at Balenciaga show

Kanye was pictured with red marks on his face as he headed out to watch the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week this weekend.

Kanye West has stepped out with mystery red marks on his face resembling bruises and blood at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show.

The 45-year-old rapper wore an all-black outfit accompanied with a Balenciaga mouthguard as he made his way to the show.

Fans spotted red marks on his face and lip during his appearance at the show, and also made his debut as a catwalk model at the Balenciaga runway.

Kanye and his kids in Paris. Picture: Getty Images

Balenciaga is known for its surprising themes and elements to their show, and it seemed that the Paris show was no different.

The catwalk was in fact a mud-filled trench where models stomped through, and Kanye did so wearing a head-to-toe black look.

Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga noted that the unique catwalk was 'a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.' 'Let us let everyone be anyone and make love not war.'

Kanye stepped out at the Balenciaga show sporting a bloody lip. Picture: Getty Images

Models down the runway also sported the same bruised and bloody makeup, as well as attendees to the show.

Rapper Doja Cat wore an all-black dress with makeup resembling a black eye and a scratch on her face.

One thing is for sure, Kanye knows how to make a statement with his fashion choices.