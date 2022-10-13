Kim Kardashian and Kanye West only speak about their children 'through their assistants'

Kim and Kanye reportedly have cut off direct communication from each other following their messy divorce.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly so fed up with Kanye West's behaviour that she speaks to her estranged ex through a third party.

The star of The Kardashians is attempting to move on from Kanye but is finding it difficult and frustrating according to close sources as he takes more controversial approaches.

Despite only speaking to each other about their four children they share together, this is now reportedly done by their assistants so that direct contact is avoided.

Kim shares four children with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids' schedules are now coordinated through assistants", a source close to Kardashian revealed to Page Six.

The pair were married for seven years and share four children together, but filed for divorce in 2021.

The source also shared that "In the past, when Kanye would spiral and destroy everything in his path, Kim would be the person everyone would call to get him help or be the only one who could get him to snap out of his dark mental state."

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

Kardashian reportedly called the shots on the divorce and "felt it was best to end the marriage when she realised she could no longer help someone that didn’t want to be helped."

Ye has been at the centre of extreme controversy recently, and in the past week he has been banned from social media after making anti-semitic remarks as well as wearing a 'White Lives Matter' shirt at fashion week.

Regarding their kids, Kim has also had to hire private security at her children's school after Kanye leaked the address on social media.

At the same time, Ye has been trying to enrol his four children at his own school, the Donda Academy.

Kim and Kanye share four children together - North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, who currently attend a private school in Los Angeles.