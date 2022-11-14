Pete Davidson reportedly 'dating' Emily Ratajkowski after seen 'holding hands'

The pair were reportedly spotted in New York holding hands, which has led fans to speculate whether or not they are an item.

Pete Davidson is allegedly dating model Emily Ratajkowski after reportedly being spotted together in New York.

The pair were seen getting cosy on a night out in Brooklyn, according to the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi.

Both Pete and Emily are both single currently, after Pete split with Kim Kardashian earlier this year and Emily divorced her husband this summer.

Deuxmoi reported that they had been seen together. Picture: Instagram

Exes Kim and Pete at the Met Gala earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

"Spotted", wrote the Instagram account alongside a screenshot of the message. "Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL."

They continued: "His hands were alll over her and they're clearly clearly hooking up."

Despite there being no confirmation of the rumours by either Pete or Emily, the pairing isn't too far-fetched.

Emily is a model and actress. Picture: Getty Images

Emily spoke about Pete last year on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she explained to the host why women find him attractive.

Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.... Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?' And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it", Emily said.

Neither pair have addressed the rumours, so time will tell if this couple emerges into the spotlight.