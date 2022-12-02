Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Ice Spice has addressed rumours that she has gone under the knife.

Rapper Ice Spice has spoken up after fans accused her of having plastic surgery to obtain her looks and figure.

The 'Bikini Bottom' rapper has never spoken about surgical procedures before, and was quick to deny having surgery.

The rapper is known for her hits such as 'Munch' and signature curly ginger locks.

"My whole bod's natural", Ice Spice said to Interview Magazine.

She backed up her point by saying: "Even though some people try to accuse me of surgery, only thing fake is my teeth."

She continued: "And my nails. I be having some fake-a** nails."

Along with these developments, Ice Spice spoke about where she draws inspiration from, and said "The people I love that’s around me, posting me. And then, of course, the legends and icons too, like your mother right here."

"You definitely inspired me—my parents would play Baduizm top to bottom, like, all day. And Lil’ Kim, Nicki, Foxy, Remy, they’re all huge inspos for me."

Previously the rapper denied being part of a sex tape that was reportedly leaked on Twitter.