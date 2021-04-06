DMX vigil: Fiancée and son attend prayer event after rapper's hospitalisation

A massive crowd of DMX's family, friends and fans have gathered outside White Plains Hospital in New York, at a candlelit vigil.

On Monday evening (Apr 5) people gathered at the White Plains Hospital in New York, to show support for DMX.

The 50-year-old rapper, real name Earl Simmons, was admitted into intensive care on Friday and was put on life support.

According to TMZ, DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons and fiancee Desiree Lindstrom were seen hugging each other at the vigil.

The rappers son Exodus was also in attendance amongst the huge crowd of people who are wishing for the best outcome for the rapper.

In clips that are circulating on social media, fans were screaming "DMX! DMX!" and the crowd played a recording of the rapper during the candlelit vigil.

Reports have varied as to whether DMX is still on life support, as well as the cause of his health issue.

DMX's lawyer, Murray Richman, revealed that the rapper had suffered a heart attack, but was not sure what had brought it on.

When Richman asked if he could clarify whether DMX had an apparent overdose due to a TMZ report, Mr Richman replied: "I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge."

A spokeswoman at the hospital where DMX is being treated, declined to release the rapper's condition or confirm to the Reuters news agency that he is a patient.

Fellow celebrities including Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Viola Davis and Eminem were among those posting messages of well wishes for the rapper, after the news had broke on Friday.

In 1992, DMX was signed by Columbia Records and released his first album, 'It's Dark And Hell Is Hot', in 1998.

The 'X Got' Give It To Ya' rapper has released seven albums and has received three Grammy nominations. He has worked alongside some of the greatest artists, such as Jay-Z, Ja Rule and LL Cool J.

DMX has also had a solid acting career, starring in films including Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds and Cradle 2 The Grave.

While he made major contributions to the music industry, the star had battled with substance abuse and has checked into rehab several times over the years.

The rapper cancelled a series of shows and performances to check himself into rehab for substance abuse after serving a year-long jail sentence for tax fraud and evasion in 2019.