DMX claims Eminem "don't want it" with him in song-for-song battle

New York legendary rapper DMX says Eminem "don't want it" after the Detroit rapper agrees to having an Instagram Live battle with him.

DMX has responded after Eminem revealed that he's up for having a song-for-song battle with him on 'Verzuz' – an IG Live where producers and artists to against each other with their music.

'Vezuz', created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, has seen iconic Instagram Live battles such as BabyFace vs Teddy Riley, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Ludacris vs Nelly and many more.

Detroit legend Eminem has revealed that he's down to have a 'Verzuz' session with New York legend DMX.

On Monday (May 18), N.O.R.E. took to Instagram where he claimed that Eminem and DMX are prepared to face off against each other for the music battle.

Sharing a photo of him and DMX playing a game of giant Jenga, the ‘Superthug’ rapper wrote: “This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz calls X and says Eminem is down for that smoke.”

He continued "X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SH*T SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!"

DMX responded to Em's request and claimed that the Detriot rapper "don't want it" with him.

In a new video uploaded on N.O.R.E's Instagram, DMX says ""What about Em? Em don't want it," laughs X.

The rapper continued "Em don't want it. I'd rather go for, you know, my arch-nemesis [Jay-Z]. He don't gotta come outside, n***a, it's in the house! You saying he don't want to face me and play some records?"

Swizz can be heard saying that it would be a celebration.

The 49-year-old rapper continued"We celebrating music, and he got some hits too. He can play 'Money Cash Ho*s,' I can play 'Money Cash Ho*s.' Make it happen." See the video above.

