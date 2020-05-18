Ludacris slammed over "inappropriate" R. Kelly lyric in new song

18 May 2020, 17:36 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 17:40

Ludacris dragged by fans after name-dropping Bill Cosby and R.Kelly on his new song
Ludacris dragged by fans after name-dropping Bill Cosby and R.Kelly on his new song. Picture: Getty

American rapper Ludacris has received backlash after name-dropping Bill Cosby and R.Kelly in his new song lyrics.

Ludacris received backlash after previewing a new track during his 'Verzuz' battle with Nelly, which had lyrics about R.Kelly and Bill Cosby.

50 Cent trolls R. Kelly with coronavirus meme over disgraced singer's sexual abuse claims

On Saturday (May 17), 42-year-old rapper Ludacris and Nelly, 45, took part in Fat Joe and Swizz Beatz famous 'Versus' battle, where artists go against each other in a hit-for-hit battle.

Although the live was entertaining and funny for most, many fans caught onto a moment where Luda previewed a track where he admits he "loves R.Kelly".

Despite R.Kelly currently being behind bars on child sex charges, fans felt as thought Ludaceis disregarded the seriousness of his case by "supporting him" with the lyrics.

Previewing the song titled 'Silence of the Lambs', which features Lil Wayne, Ludacris mentions Bill Cosby in the opening line.

"the world screwed if n*ggas pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable."

In the next line, Ludacris declares, "I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I'm not comfortable."

Many fans caught onto the line and automatically gave Nelly the win, off the back of Luda supporting R. Kelly and Bill Cosby.

See fans reactions to the lyrics below.

