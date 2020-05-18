Ludacris slammed over "inappropriate" R. Kelly lyric in new song
18 May 2020, 17:36 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 17:40
American rapper Ludacris has received backlash after name-dropping Bill Cosby and R.Kelly in his new song lyrics.
Ludacris received backlash after previewing a new track during his 'Verzuz' battle with Nelly, which had lyrics about R.Kelly and Bill Cosby.
50 Cent trolls R. Kelly with coronavirus meme over disgraced singer's sexual abuse claims
On Saturday (May 17), 42-year-old rapper Ludacris and Nelly, 45, took part in Fat Joe and Swizz Beatz famous 'Versus' battle, where artists go against each other in a hit-for-hit battle.
Although the live was entertaining and funny for most, many fans caught onto a moment where Luda previewed a track where he admits he "loves R.Kelly".
Despite R.Kelly currently being behind bars on child sex charges, fans felt as thought Ludaceis disregarded the seriousness of his case by "supporting him" with the lyrics.
Previewing the song titled 'Silence of the Lambs', which features Lil Wayne, Ludacris mentions Bill Cosby in the opening line.
"the world screwed if n*ggas pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable."
In the next line, Ludacris declares, "I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I'm not comfortable."
Many fans caught onto the line and automatically gave Nelly the win, off the back of Luda supporting R. Kelly and Bill Cosby.
See fans reactions to the lyrics below.
Nelly won tonight off the strength of Ludacris shouting out out R. Kelly not once, not twice, but three times in a 10 minute window. I don’t make the rules.— Another Man 🇨🇦 (@Kameron_Hay) May 16, 2020
“I love R. Kelly...”?— Alexander♦️ (@ABsmoove) May 16, 2020
Ok Ludacris. This is having a bad start.
Ludacris took some heat last night for these lyrics in an unreleased song he played during his IG Live battle with Nelly last night.— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) May 17, 2020
"The world screwed up if niggas pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable. I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I'm not comfortable" pic.twitter.com/dvg8QoDUng
Ludacris rapping about r Kelly and Bill Cosby in 2020 is... pic.twitter.com/ukoIkSUwYT— Liz|💜 (@CPflashFan) May 16, 2020
Ludacris saying he loves R. Kelly in 2020?!?!?!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/ad9rvUsvZg— Dabrielle Union (@NikkiBeCoolin) May 16, 2020
Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA