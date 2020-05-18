Ludacris slammed over "inappropriate" R. Kelly lyric in new song

Ludacris dragged by fans after name-dropping Bill Cosby and R.Kelly on his new song. Picture: Getty

American rapper Ludacris has received backlash after name-dropping Bill Cosby and R.Kelly in his new song lyrics.

On Saturday (May 17), 42-year-old rapper Ludacris and Nelly, 45, took part in Fat Joe and Swizz Beatz famous 'Versus' battle, where artists go against each other in a hit-for-hit battle.

Although the live was entertaining and funny for most, many fans caught onto a moment where Luda previewed a track where he admits he "loves R.Kelly".

Despite R.Kelly currently being behind bars on child sex charges, fans felt as thought Ludaceis disregarded the seriousness of his case by "supporting him" with the lyrics.

Previewing the song titled 'Silence of the Lambs', which features Lil Wayne, Ludacris mentions Bill Cosby in the opening line.

"the world screwed if n*ggas pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable."

In the next line, Ludacris declares, "I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I'm not comfortable."

Many fans caught onto the line and automatically gave Nelly the win, off the back of Luda supporting R. Kelly and Bill Cosby.

See fans reactions to the lyrics below.

Nelly won tonight off the strength of Ludacris shouting out out R. Kelly not once, not twice, but three times in a 10 minute window. I don’t make the rules. — Another Man 🇨🇦 (@Kameron_Hay) May 16, 2020

“I love R. Kelly...”?



Ok Ludacris. This is having a bad start. — Alexander♦️ (@ABsmoove) May 16, 2020

Ludacris took some heat last night for these lyrics in an unreleased song he played during his IG Live battle with Nelly last night.

"The world screwed up if niggas pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable. I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I'm not comfortable" pic.twitter.com/dvg8QoDUng — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) May 17, 2020

Ludacris rapping about r Kelly and Bill Cosby in 2020 is... pic.twitter.com/ukoIkSUwYT — Liz|💜 (@CPflashFan) May 16, 2020

Ludacris saying he loves R. Kelly in 2020?!?!?!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/ad9rvUsvZg — Dabrielle Union (@NikkiBeCoolin) May 16, 2020

