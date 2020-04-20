Teddy Riley & Babyface roasted after historic Instagram live goes wrong

20 April 2020, 15:41

Teddy Riley and Babyface roasted over Instagram Live gone wrong
Teddy Riley and Babyface roasted over Instagram Live gone wrong. Picture: Getty

Having been billed as the biggest ever battle in the world of R&B, Reddy Riley vs Babyface failed to live up to the billing.

As two of the music world's most decorated stars, Teddy Riley and Babyface have been responsible for some of the most iconic hits ever made - from Michael Jackson to Whitney Houston, these two have produced songs for all the greats.

> 50 Cent mocks Ja Rule's surprise Instagram battle request with savage "begging" meme

So people were naturally excited when the pair were going to go head-to-head in an Instagram live battle of their biggest and best hits, except it went horribly wrong and Twitter couldn't help but roast the legendary stars.

Despite the battle drawing in over 400,000 viewers, breaking Tory Lanez Instagram Live record, problems with Teddy Riley's audio, including a very annoying echo meant viewers were left with their fingers in their ears rather than the smooth sounds of Mary J Blige.

After trying but failing for an hour, the battle was postponed with Babyface posting a video saying that the clash would be rescheduled so the music could be heard the way it's supposed to be.

But Twitter comedians were out in full force and both Babyface, 62, and Teddy Riley, 53, were roasted, with the pair's advancing ages being mocked by many.

When will the Teddy Riley vs Babyface Instagram Live battle be?

The rescheduled battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface will take place on Monday 20th April at 8pm EST.

Swizz Beats confirmed the new date on his Instagram and wrote, "Let’s get back to the LOVE of music. this Monday 8pm est. less will be more & sounds will be fixed. Sound checks done [sic]".

