Teddy Riley & Babyface roasted after historic Instagram live goes wrong

Having been billed as the biggest ever battle in the world of R&B, Reddy Riley vs Babyface failed to live up to the billing.

As two of the music world's most decorated stars, Teddy Riley and Babyface have been responsible for some of the most iconic hits ever made - from Michael Jackson to Whitney Houston, these two have produced songs for all the greats.

So people were naturally excited when the pair were going to go head-to-head in an Instagram live battle of their biggest and best hits, except it went horribly wrong and Twitter couldn't help but roast the legendary stars.

Despite the battle drawing in over 400,000 viewers, breaking Tory Lanez Instagram Live record, problems with Teddy Riley's audio, including a very annoying echo meant viewers were left with their fingers in their ears rather than the smooth sounds of Mary J Blige.

After trying but failing for an hour, the battle was postponed with Babyface posting a video saying that the clash would be rescheduled so the music could be heard the way it's supposed to be.

But Twitter comedians were out in full force and both Babyface, 62, and Teddy Riley, 53, were roasted, with the pair's advancing ages being mocked by many.

Teddy Riley had on a tracksuit and fedora.



Babyface showed up 20 minutes late in a velvet blazer looking moisturized and unbothered.



We shoulda known what it was. #Verzuz — April (@ReignOfApril) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley: “We” apologize. “We” were having technical difficulties.



Babyface: pic.twitter.com/r9rRNkzDbL — Ciara (@Ciara88475793) April 19, 2020

Anyone who missed the Teddy Riley vs Babyface battle - I suggest you either watch this clip or FaceTime your grandparents. Same vibe. pic.twitter.com/qtIOb0xiwy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) April 19, 2020

Are we really starting over? I’m sorry I gotta make dinner this is like watching old folks use Jitterbug phones pic.twitter.com/9Fjqm0xxwM — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Me contemplating turning Teddy Riley in for having more than 10 ppl in his house while wasting our time #TeddyRileyvBabyface pic.twitter.com/dWoks87Xpx — ₿ɛɴɴყ ₿ᶤᄂᄂᶤ๏ɴ$ 👑 ∞ 𓂀 👽 (@OhEmGee713) April 19, 2020

When will the Teddy Riley vs Babyface Instagram Live battle be?

The rescheduled battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface will take place on Monday 20th April at 8pm EST.

Swizz Beats confirmed the new date on his Instagram and wrote, "Let’s get back to the LOVE of music. this Monday 8pm est. less will be more & sounds will be fixed. Sound checks done [sic]".

