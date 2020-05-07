Eminem crowns Tupac “the greatest songwriter of all time” in new tribute

Rapper Eminem has labelled late legendary rapper Tupac "the greatest songwriter of all time" during his radio set tribute.

Eminem has revealed who takes the crown when it comes to "the greatest songwriter of all time".

On Monday (May 4) during Em's "Music to Be Quarantined By" playlist on his Siriux XM radio station, the Detroit rapper affirmed his admiration for Tupac Shakur's lyricism.

The 47-year-old rapper even referred to the legendary rapper as the greatest of all time.

"OK, this next song is from an artist that I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all time" Eminem began before playing Tupac's legendary record, "If I Die 2Nite."

Em continued on to say "Debate what you want about MC skills and all that because he had that, too."

Honouring Tupac, Em reveals "This is one of them songs by Tupac that, to me, was like, he was showing you I can write heartfelt sh*t and I can write lyrical, crazy sh*t, too."

The rapper, who dropped off his surprise 'Music to Be Murdered By' back in January, went on to explain why he crowned Tupac with the honourable title.

"They say p**sy and papers, poetry, power and pistols/Plottin’ on murderin’ muthaf**kas ’fore they get you," he rapped, reciting lyrics from the record.

"The play on the p-words and all that sh*t and like, how he was doing it was so crazy mixed with the feel that Tupac could give you, which is constantly why I feel like he was always saying, 'Can ya feel me?' because you felt ’Pac."

"You can't just listen to ’Pac. You feel ’Pac. If you listen to him, you're gonna feel him."

