Eminem crowns Tupac “the greatest songwriter of all time” in new tribute

7 May 2020, 11:55 | Updated: 7 May 2020, 13:06

Eminem labels Tupac the "greatest songwriter of all time"
Eminem labels Tupac the "greatest songwriter of all time". Picture: Getty

Rapper Eminem has labelled late legendary rapper Tupac "the greatest songwriter of all time" during his radio set tribute.

Eminem has revealed who takes the crown when it comes to "the greatest songwriter of all time".

Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder in his living room

On Monday (May 4) during Em's "Music to Be Quarantined By" playlist on his Siriux XM radio station, the Detroit rapper affirmed his admiration for Tupac Shakur's lyricism.

The 47-year-old rapper even referred to the legendary rapper as the greatest of all time.

"OK, this next song is from an artist that I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all time" Eminem began before playing Tupac's legendary record, "If I Die 2Nite."

Em continued on to say "Debate what you want about MC skills and all that because he had that, too."

Honouring Tupac, Em reveals "This is one of them songs by Tupac that, to me, was like, he was showing you I can write heartfelt sh*t and I can write lyrical, crazy sh*t, too."

The rapper, who dropped off his surprise 'Music to Be Murdered By' back in January, went on to explain why he crowned Tupac with the honourable title.

"They say p**sy and papers, poetry, power and pistols/Plottin’ on murderin’ muthaf**kas ’fore they get you," he rapped, reciting lyrics from the record.

"The play on the p-words and all that sh*t and like, how he was doing it was so crazy mixed with the feel that Tupac could give you, which is constantly why I feel like he was always saying, 'Can ya feel me?' because you felt ’Pac."

"You can't just listen to ’Pac. You feel ’Pac. If you listen to him, you're gonna feel him."

In other recent Tupac news, the late rapper allegedly has a namesake who was recently accused of fraud in Kentucky last month.

The man initially tried to apply for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The man named Tupac Malik Shakur was called out by Gov. Andy Beshear back in April, after trying to file for unemployment insurance and receive a monetary determination letter.

After the governor's office found that Shakur's filing was not a prank, he received a personal apology from state's governor.

What do you think of Em calling Tupac "the greatest songwriter of all time"? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Meek Mill News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia after being shot

Ahmaud Arbery: Shooting of unarmed black man "in cold blood" sparks outrage
50 Cent says he "used to" love his son Marquise Jackson

50 Cent shockingly admits he "used to" love his son Marquise

50 Cent

Drake shares birthday tribute to Chris Brown

Drake reflects on rocky past with Chris Brown in birthday tribute post

Drake

Tyra Banks is facing backlash over an 'bi-racial' photoshoot which she insisted was "not racist".

Tyra Banks slammed after controversial ‘blackface’ photoshoot resurfaces
Fans want to see Usher and Justin Timberlake battle out their biggest hits.

Usher & Justin Timberlake fans spark debate on who has better songs

Usher