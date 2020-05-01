Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder in his living room

Eminem confronts home intruder he found in his living room. Picture: Getty

Rapper Eminem confronted a home intruder he found in his Detroit mansion.

Eminem faced a home intruder at his house in Detroit after a man managed to slip past the rapper's security who did not hear the alarm go off.

According to TMZ, the break-in happened earlier this month at around 4am at the "Stan" rapper's house which is in a secured gated-community.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ, that the suspect, said to be Matthew David Hughes, 26, broke into the property by smashing the rapper's kitchen window with a paving stone.

He then climbed into Em's house.

An alarm system allegedly went off during the break-in. However, it was not heard by Em's security who were "figuratively asleep" at the front of the house.

Fortunately, the alarm woke Eminem up, then the rapper went around his house to investigate. He then came across Hughes in his living room.

After shouting for his security, they came and restrained Hughes until police eventually came to the property. Hughes was reportedly taken into custody.

According to the report, Hughes was arrested on first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

Hughes is currently being held on a $50k bond at the Macomb County Jail, according to TMZ.

The intruders intention was allegedly to meet the rapper face-to-face after he did not steal anything from the home.