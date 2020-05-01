Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder in his living room

1 May 2020, 17:14

Eminem confronts home intruder he found in his living room
Eminem confronts home intruder he found in his living room. Picture: Getty

Rapper Eminem confronted a home intruder he found in his Detroit mansion.

Eminem faced a home intruder at his house in Detroit after a man managed to slip past the rapper's security who did not hear the alarm go off.

Eminem delivers 'Mom's Spaghetti’ to Detroit healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

According to TMZ, the break-in happened earlier this month at around 4am at the "Stan" rapper's house which is in a secured gated-community.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ, that the suspect, said to be Matthew David Hughes, 26, broke into the property by smashing the rapper's kitchen window with a paving stone.

He then climbed into Em's house.

An alarm system allegedly went off during the break-in. However, it was not heard by Em's security who were "figuratively asleep" at the front of the house. 

Fortunately, the alarm woke Eminem up, then the rapper went around his house to investigate. He then came across Hughes in his living room.

After shouting for his security, they came and restrained Hughes until police eventually came to the property. Hughes was reportedly taken into custody. 

According to the report, Hughes was arrested on first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

Hughes is currently being held on a $50k bond at the Macomb County Jail, according to TMZ.

The intruders intention was allegedly to meet the rapper face-to-face after he did not steal anything from the home.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Eminem News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Rihanna shows off her figure in new lingerie photos

Rihanna flaunts "stunning" figure in steamy new lingerie photos

Rihanna

Kylie Jenner has faced a number of suspected photoshop blunders over the years.

Kylie Jenner Photoshop fails: 8 times the reality star got caught out
Vladimir Roslyakov, 17, has covered his face in tattoos to mimic Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Tekashi 6ix9ine superfan, 17, tattoos his entire face to look like rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

Drake

Nicki Minaj has responded to claims she shaded Wendy Williams in her 'Say So' remix.

Nicki Minaj responds to claims she 'shaded' Wendy Williams in new lyrics

Nicki Minaj