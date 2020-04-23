Eminem delivers 'Mom's Spaghetti’ to Detroit healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Eminem gives healthcare workers 'Mom's Spaghetti'. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Eminem has treated Detroit healthcare workers to 'Mom's Spaghetti' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eminem is taking time to show healthcare workers in his hometown some appreciation during this pandemic.

On Tuesday (Apr 21) the 47-year-old rapper donated tubs of spaghetti to employees at the Henry Ford Health System.

Naturally, the Rap God couldn't miss a chance to add another dynamic to his lyrics as this food choice is a take on his bars with his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."

The opening bar in the songs lyrics read: "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti". Em

A rep for the Henry Ford Health System captioned the photo "Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem" on the facilities Instagram.

The posts caption ended on an appreciation note, saying "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members."

Em's Mom's Spaghetti has made an appearance back in 2017 also, when the rapper opened up a pop-up shop in Detroit.

The pop-up shop allowed his fans to buy the Mom's Spaghetti dish and other themed merchandise. He also opened up a Mom's Spaghetti pop-up shop at Coachella back in 2018.

It also isn't the first time Eminem has used his Oscar award winning song for humanitarian purposes.

Eminem used the proceeds from "Lose Yourself" to donate to Houston and Puerto Rico residents, who were impacted by the hurricanes in 2017.