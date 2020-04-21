Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety and says he's "not afraid"

"Clean dozen, in the books!" wrote the 47-year-old rapper.

Eminem is celebrating 12 years of sobriety after suffering from drug addiction in the past.

The 47-year-old rapper took to social media on Monday (20 Apr) with a photo of a black coin which was inscribed with the message, "One day at a time," and "Unity Service Recovery."

Em, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, captioned the shot, "Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid" - a subtle nod to the lead single from his 2010 album Recovery.

The 'Godzilla' rapper has been vocal about his history of addiction, particularly to prescription drugs including Vicodin, Ambien and Valium. In December 2007, he was hospitalised after a near-fatal methadone overdose.

In a candid interview with Vibe in 2010 - a year after dropping his post-rehab album Relapse - Eminem said he probably consumed "anywhere between 10 to 20" Vicodin daily, as well as huge doses of Valium, Ambien and other substances.

"The numbers got so high," he said, "I don't even know what I was taking." In 2010, Eminem dropped Recovery, which went on to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album the following year.

Eminem's followers flood the comments section of the post with messages of support and celebration, with many outlining their own sobriety journeys.

"Super awesome! I’ll have 10 years in December!! I’m not afraid!" wrote one. "Congratulations dear Marshall. You are my inspiration. Thank you," wrote another.

"Happy 12th, Em! So proud of you! Thank you eternally for being an inspiration to get clean myself. All the respect in the world," said one fan.