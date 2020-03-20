Eminem awkwardly reacts to Mike Tyson's controversial "slaved" comment during podcast

20 March 2020, 11:40

Mike Tyson claims Eminem "slaved" to get his music far in the Hip-Hop music industry
Mike Tyson claims Eminem "slaved" to get his music far in the Hip-Hop music industry. Picture: Getty

Detroit rapper Eminem responds to Mike Tyson's "slaved" comment which has sparked controversy online.

Eminem chopped it up with Mike Tyson on the latest episode of Hotboxin. Although the pair spoke on many topics, a shocking moment came when Tyson made an "outlandish" comment.

Eminem addresses unexpected “Marshall Law” new album rumours on Twitter

Towards the end of the interview, Tyson praised the Em for all his success despite having a rough come up, claiming he "slaved" for his music to reach heights in the Hip-Hop music industry.

The Boxing legend and the Detroit rapper spoke about family life, their love for hip-hop, and Em's latest album Music to Be Murdered By.

However, the most viral moment when Tyson used a derogatory word to describe how Em experienced the struggles of being white in a predominant African-American music genre.

Tyson said "Everything you got was, f**kin'—not even given to you," the former boxer said at the 45:55 mark. 

"You f**kin' slaved for it, you know what I mean? You're the only white guy that knows what it's like to be a n***a."

Eminem immediately chocked up and responded "Not sure how to answer that" with a nervous laugh. Em continued "But, uh, nah man. It's uh ... I mean, you know, we all got our story."

Tyson chimed in to further explain "You're one of the few white guys to know the pressure, like 'f*ck I aint sh*t- they treating me like a ni**a, f**k blacks get treated better than me'".

Em swiftly turned to conversation to his new video for "Godzilla" featuring the late rapper Juice WRLD. The video included cameos by Dr. Dre, Mr. Porter, and Tyson.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the video shows Tyson punching Em in the face, resulting in the rapper having to go hospital.

Em said "If you'd hit me, I'd probably die. Like, right now," Em told the former heavyweight champion during the podcast interview.

"I still feel like you can still get in there and f*ck people up."

What do you think about Mike Tyson's comments ? Let us know @CapitalXTRA Twitter.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Eminem News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Lil Baby responds to claims he's taking drugs

Lil Baby responds to drug claims after fans left concerned over "worrying" interview clip
The Weeknd shares sweet tribute to fan who passed away & dedicates ‘After Hours’ album to him

The Weeknd dedicates new album 'After Hours' to fan who passed away in touching post

The Weeknd

Karreuche Tran slammed the being xenophobic towards Asians.

Karrueche Tran slams anti-Asian xenophobic trolls calling coronavirus the "Chinese virus"
Kodak Black has received backlash after claiming he wants Coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail

Kodak Black dragged for saying he wants coronavirus to last until he gets out of jail
Watch the Love Island 2020 winter reunion.

Love Island reunion 2020: watch the full interview here