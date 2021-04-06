Eminem responds as DMX remains in intensive care after heart attack

The rapper remains in intensive care after suffering a heart attack due to an alleged drug overdose.

Eminem has spoken out as DMX remains in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack.

Over the weekend, the rapper was reportedly rushed to White Plains Hospital in Westchester, New York after suffering an alleged drug overdose and remains in an intensive care unit.

After news began circulating that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was in a "vegetative state", the rapper’s attorney stated that he had been taken off life support system and was breathing on his own.

An outpouring of well-wishes and prayers came in from the fans and fellow rappers alike, including Eminem. "Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!" he tweeted.

Eminem responds as DMX is hospitalised after heart attack. Picture: Getty

Eminem spoke out after DMX was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack. Picture: Twitter/@Eminem

On Monday afternoon (5 Apr. 5), members of DMX's family attended a vigil held outside the hospital for the rapper, including his fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, and their son, Exodus, report TMZ.

Hospital workers also joined in the event, standing in the windows holding up an 'X' sign. Lindstrom and DMX's mother, Arnett Simmons, have reportedly visited the rapper in intensive care, though he remains unresponsive.

The rapper reportedly has limited brain function as a result of oxygen deprivation after his reported overdose.

"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl," a representative for DMX said.

"Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."