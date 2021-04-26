Kanye West's 'Yeezy X Balenciaga' merch raises over $1 million for DMX's family

Yeezy and Balenciaga teamed up to honour the late rapper DMX with new merch. The proceeds will go to DMX's family.

Kanye West recently teamed up with the luxury fashion house to create a T-shirt in honour of the late rapper DMX, who died on Friday 9th April at the age of 50.

Georgian fashion designer and creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, granted the request, leading Kanye to reveal the design of the shirts on DMX-Tribute.com.

DMX passed away on Friday (Apr 9) subsequent of a heart attack. Picture: Getty

The DMX merch consists of a long-sleeve tee, which comes in black and features original screen-printed artwork.

At the front of the tee, there is a portrait of DMX, while the right sleeve has his date of birth emblazoned, and the left sleeve with the date of his passing.

DMX honoured with Yeezy. X Balenciaga merch. Picture: DMX Tribute

The tribute shirts have reportedly raised over $1 million, sources tell TMZ.

The shirts went for $200 a piece and sold out in just 24 hours after going live. The net profits will go towards X's family.

Yeezy X Balenciaga team up to release a T-Shirt in honour of DMX, with proceeds going to the late rapper's family. Picture: DMX Tribute

Kanye West also performed with his Sunday Service choir at DMX's memorial service over the weekend.

The "Fade" rapper and his creative team reportedly designed the whole stage and set set-up at the service.

The merch drop coincided with DMX's memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday (Apr 24). The event was livestreamed on DMX’s official YouTube channel.

DMX's funeral service took place at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday and was be broadcasted live on BET.

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir perform during the Memorial Service held for late rapper DMX at Barclays Center on April 24, 2021. Picture: Getty

DMX died on April 9, a week after he was hospitalised for a heart attack. In the days since the tragedy, fans, friends, and fellow celebrities have been honouring DMX.

Swizz Beatz, Kanye West, Faith Evans and many more celebrities contributed to DMX's memorial service and paid tribute to the late rapper.