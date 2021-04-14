When is DMX's funeral? Rapper's family speaks out

The rapper died at the age of 50 on April 9, 2021.

DMX's death sent shockwaves throughout the hip-hop community after his family confirmed he passed away on Friday 9th April, 2021.

The New York chart-topper - real name Earl Simmons - died at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack at his home a week prior. He was rushed to White Plains Hospital, New York in a critical condition, and remained there until his death.

His family said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days."

DMX passed away on April 9, 2021 following a heart attack. Picture: Getty

When is DMX's funeral?

An official date for DMX's funeral is yet to be announced.

A week after his passing, the rapper's family spoke out after some people were allegedly selling merchandise or claiming to be raising funds for the funeral.

"There have been a few rumours following our loved one, Earl Simmons', passing that we'd like to clear up," the family of the rapper said in a statement.

"No one has bought Earl's masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl's funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements," the statement concludes.

The first part of the statement addresses the speculation that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were purchasing DMX's master recordings for $10 million.

Throughout his life, DMX publicly suffered with drug addition issues. He entered treatment for his addiction several times, and in 2017, he cancelled a string of upcoming concerts in order to return to rehab.

He is survived by his mother Arnett Simmons, his siblings, his fifteen children and their mothers.