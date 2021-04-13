Who are DMX's children? Names and ages revealed

DMX reportedly has 15 children. Here's everything we know about the rapper's kids.

The beloved rapper and hip-hop legend, DMX, sadly passed away at the age of 50-years-old on Friday (Apr 9).

DMX was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2. The rapper was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at White Plains hospital in New York.

The following week, DMX's family confirmed that he had passed away on Friday (Apr 9).

DMX pictured with some of his children during the world premiere of 'Cradle 2 The Grave' at Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days".

DMX will be undoubtedly be missed, but he has left a wonderful legacy in his impact on the culture, his music and his children.

But who are DMX's children? and how many does he have?