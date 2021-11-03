Is Kylie Jenner engaged? Pregnant star spotted with new ring on wedding finger

The pregnant star has fuelled rumours that she's engaged to Travis Scott after fans spot "engagement ring" on wedding finger.

Kylie Jenner has sparked rumours that she is engaged to Travis Scott after she was spotted wearing a sparkling sliver of a ring on her wedding finger.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her new dazzling ring that Travis got for her and their daughter Stormi Webster, 3.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their daughter, Stormi, 3 in February 2018. Picture: Getty

The pregnant social media sensation further fuelled Travis Scott marriage rumours as she was spotted wearing the same diamond band in Los Angeles later that day.

Kylie was spotted wearing a casual black fit while she took Stormi to the airport for a private flight.

The star arrived at the airport in style, in her custom $300k Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV.

The photos emerged online just hours after the star flaunted the ring on Instagram to her 279 million followers.

Kylie shared a post of her hand beside Stormi's, showing off their matching rings. The star captioned the image: "daddy got us matching rings".

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her matching rings with daughter Stormi – which was gifted to them both by Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Fans immediately took to the comment section to speculate that Kylie and Travis may be engaged as the star had a ring on her wedding finger.

One fan wrote: 'I’m seeing a ring on her wedding finger too' while another fan added: 'Are we all gonna ignore that ring finger tho????'.

Fans were further convinced that the star is engaged after the photos emerged of Kylie at the airport.

One fan wrote: "I see a ring on your left ring finger as well.....did he finally pop the ?" Another user added: "Let us see the engagement ring."

Although Kylie and Travis have not confirmed their engagement, fans are still speculating that the pair are secretly engaged.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017 after hanging out at Coachella. Ten months later, in February 2018, the pair welcomed their first child together: Stormi Webster.

The couple split in October 2019, but are now expecting their second child.