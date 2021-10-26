Kylie Jenner accused of 'blackfishing' as fans call out her tanned complexion

Kylie Jenner accused of blackfishing as fans call out her tanned complexion. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The pregnant makeup mogul looked visibly darker in a video uploaded to her Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of 'blackfishing' after a video uploaded to her Instagram story showed her with a visibly darker complexion.

The term 'blackfishing' refers to someone who uses makeup, tanning, hairstyling and other cosmetics techniques to make them themselves appear black or racially ambiguous.

Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, caused uproar on social media last week after posting a video where her skin looked extremely tanned, prompting claims she was 'blackfishing'.

"so y’all get mad at that Jesy Nelson girl for “blackfishing” but nobody says anything when it comes to Kylie??? I’m just confused," wrote one, referencing former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson who has heavily faced her own accusations of 'blackfishing'.

"nobody talks about kylie's blackfishing huh..." said another, while one commented, "Black fishing much @KylieJenner," alongside a photo of Kylie from 2012.

so y’all get mad at that Jesy Nelson girl for “blackfishing” but nobody says anything when it comes to Kylie??? I’m just confused 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zby6jEIB52 — mal 🧜🏽‍♀️🔮 (@malxminaj) October 20, 2021

nobody talks about kylie's blackfishing huh... 💀



pic.twitter.com/3c0NL5hrr9 — ᴹ (@grandebIowjob) October 21, 2021

she just wasn’t letting Jesy Nelson take her spot without a mf FIGHT https://t.co/DjEjNOLv96 — Eliott💥 (@YourDhad) October 20, 2021

Kylie and other members of her family, including older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, have been accused of 'blackfishing' on numerous occasions in the past.

Jenner is yet to address the latest claims.