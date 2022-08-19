Aitch’s family: sisters, parents, lyrics about them & more

Aitch keeps his family life private, however he has opened up about them. Here's what we know.

Aitch is known for being a talented rapper and his songs such as 'Baby' and 'Taste (Make it Shake)'.

Despite his hectic schedule as a musician, he is very family-orientated and has started to open up about his family life.

They hail from Manchester and still live around the area. Aitch's new album 'Close to Home' pays tribute to his hometown and his family, and how they shaped him as a rapper and as a person.

Aitch feat. Ed Sheeran 'My G' lyrics meaning revealed