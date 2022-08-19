Aitch feat. Ed Sheeran 'My G' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics from Aitch and Ed Sheeran's new track 'My G'.

Aitch has just released his long-awaited debut album titled 'Close to Home', which features already released tracks like 'Baby', as well as multiple new songs.

Among the new tracks is 'My G', a collaboration between the Manchester rapper and singer Ed Sheeran.

'My G' is about his younger sister Gracie, who he calls 'G'. Aitch has two younger sisters, who are non-identical twins.

Aitch hails from Manchester, and has titled his debut album 'Close to Home'. Picture: Getty Images

Aitch is his most vulnerable on 'My G', which is dedicated to his sister who has Down's syndrome.

The rapper told GQ that his dad told him to write a track about his family, saying that "He told me to rap about something that means something and the only thing that means something is my family.”

To celebrate the release of Aitch's new album and the track 'My G', here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics.

Baby, live your best life, you shouldn't grow by force / All in your own time, G, the globe is yours

Aitch is adamant that his sister will live her best life, and to take it at her own pace. The frequent use of 'G' throughout the track refers to his younger sister who his family calls 'G'.

By using an alteration of the common phrase 'the world is your oyster', Aitch wishes for his sister to have a prosperous and fulfilling exploration of the world. The overarching theme for the rapper's album is his home of Manchester and its contrast with the rest of the world, and here he assures her that it is not as daunting as it may look.

Aitch has released his debut album titled 'Close to Home'. Picture: Instagram

Swear I'm tryin' five years, I ain't sat down / And all I've heard is your voice in the background

Aitch here is at his most vulnerable - the five years possibly refers to the five years he has been recording music, and he explains that he is overwhelmed by emotions and is sitting down in the recording booth.

The rapper teased this track on his TikTok, and made a sweet video of old family pictures with him and his sisters. He captioned it "dedicated to my little sisters" and says that they are his "favourite people in the world."

Every time we greet, you get a different kind of hug / All the memories that we keep, you and me could write a book

Aitch clearly cherishes his time and memories with his siblings, and was sweetly translated the feeling into lyrics.

The rapper describes the strong bond he has with his sisters in the way that they embrace and stay connected despite Aitch's busy schedule as a musician.

Aitch has dedicated this track to his younger sister Gracie. Picture: Instagram

Here are the full lyrics below:

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Aitch & Both]

No other name for you

Even though they call you by another, you were always my G

And you light up the room

Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G

And if the world is cruel

I will be the last one standin' here to protect you (Trust)

Don't grow up too soon (Yo)

From now and till forever, you were always my G



[Verse 2: Aitch]

Heart broke when I found out there's a hole in yours

Had me stressed out for weeks, but I cope of course

No way you would've left us, you was three months old

You got a long life ahead of you, I know there's more

To make you happy is what I'm hopin' for

Can have anything you want, I took an oath, I swore

Baby, live your best life, you shouldn't grow by force

All in your own time, G, the globe is yours

Yeah, you got us wearin' odd socks on the twenty-first

People laugh, but we're too strong for it to ever hurt

They might try and bring you down, but it'll never work

When you smile, you just light up the room

I ain't never met a person that's brighter than you

Say "I love you," and I mean it every time that I do

You little sh*t, you got me cryin' in the booth

Tryna do Mum proud, tryna do Dad proud

Tryna do you proud, tryna do Hat proud

Swear I'm tryin' five years, I ain't sat down

And all I've heard is your voice in the background

Don't say a word before you chat, I just know it

If I answer FaceTime, you gon' ask me where Joe is

Swear to God, you're just amazing, little girl

From the bottom of my heart, I wouldn't change it for the world, yeah

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Aitch & Both]

No other name for you

Even though they call you by another, you were always my G

And you light up the room

Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G

And if the world is cruel

I will be the last one standin' here to protect you

Don't grow up too soon (Yeah)

From now and till forever, you were always my G



[Verse 1: Aitch]

Yo, G, huh

You probably won't even understand this

So I'ma try and paint the picture on a canvas

Just wanna tell you you won't ever get abandoned

Can't lie, I started writin' and got anxious

But you'rе my biggest blessin', what a life that I'vе been granted

One in a million, couldn't try it if we planned it

Don't mind me, just fly free, you're my G

Sh*t ain't easy, this a different type of love (Yeah)

Every time we greet, you get a different kind of hug

All the memories that we keep, you and me could write a book

And we're still not done, you're my G till time is up

Out in public, you walk past them, they might look

Keep smilin', baby girl, and watch the day gon' brighten up

Know I'm still with ya, I'd kill for ya if someone tried their luck

Can't even sip my drink, I'm spillin' tears inside my cup

Knew you were special from the minute you was born

Unidentical twin, but so different from 'em all

So happy when I met you and your sister on the ward

You know big bro's here to come and lift you if you fall

I know Hat'll take care of you when I am gone

That's my angel, she'll be stable until I am one

I wish Tony seen you's grow, but sh*t, we ride on

Lookin' back at old pictures, where's the time gone?



[Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Ed Sheeran & Aitch]

No other name for you

Even though they call you by another, you were always my G

And you light up the room

Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G

And if the world is cruel

I will be the last one standin' here to protect you

Don't grow up too soon

From now and till forever, you were always my G



[Outro: Ed Sheeran]

No other name for you

Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G

And you light up the room (You light up the room)

Don't grow up too soon (Don't grow up too soon)

From now and till forever, you were always my G