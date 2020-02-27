Khloe Kardashian roasted over "ridiculous" sponsored post for bedazzled Febreze

Khloe Kardashian is being ridiculed for her latest sponsored post with Febreze. Picture: Instagram

"Khloe Kardashian posing sexy with a bottle of Febreeze is the strangest #sponsoredad I’ve ever seen...."

It's nothing out of the ordinary for Khloe Kardashian - or any of her famous sisters, for that matter - to post paid partnerships on Instagram. But Khloe's latest post has left fans slightly confused.

Khloe, 35, shared a series of sponsored photos showing herself advertising some bedazzled bottles of Febreze. In the first snap, the mother-of-one can be seen lounging on her bed, pant-less, surrounded by the bottles of sprays.

In another, Khloe shows off some of her fabric and deodorising sprays which had been covered in gem stones, popped up next to a photo of her and her daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian poses alongside her array of Febreze bottles in a surprise sponsored post. Picture: Instagram

Khloe showed off her rhinestone bottles of Febreze next to a photo of her and daughter True, 1. Picture: Instagram

"The best ever I’ve used @Febreze Fabric on my bed for years. Try it out and let me know what you think?" Khloe captioned the photos, to which older sister Kim replied, "I need the rhinestone bottle! You have been using this forever neat freak!"

It wasn't long before Khloe's fans did let her know what they think - and the response was generally peppered with confusion. "They really endorse anything & everything don’t they," wrote one, adding, "never enough money lol".

"did khloe kardashian really do a paid instagram post for febreeze ? am i hallucinating? do people actually spray febreeze on their beds? i have so many questions," said another, while one said, "Wow this is ridiculous."

Khloe Kardashian posing sexy with a bottle of Febreeze is the strangest #sponsoredad I’ve ever seen.... — Mallory Lynne (@MalloryLynne) February 27, 2020

did khloe kardashian really do a paid instagram post for febreeze ? am i hallucinating? do people actually spray febreeze on their beds? i have so many questions — syd 🦂 (@sydbaay) February 27, 2020

Fuxkkkkin teellllllll me what Khloe’s doing with her rhinestoned febreeze bottles on her bed — Anneliesa (@AnneliesaGrace) February 27, 2020

Khloe collabing with febreeze has got me dying — Haley Vest (@VestDressed) February 27, 2020

Other commenters took the matter a little more seriously, warning Khloe that the products contain "toxics" and "chemicals" and discouraging her from using them around her one-year-old daughter.

"Those are so full of toxins and chemicals and absorb into your body. Please do your research. And that fragrance is the worst part," wrote one.

"Toxic filled chemical spray thats causing all types of health issues fit humans. Are you proud promoting such toxic spray. Do your research before you use these products!!! They are harmful to you and your children!" said another.

Khloe is yet to address the criticism.