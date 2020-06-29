Rob Kardashian shocks with dramatic weight loss in rare public sighting

Rob Kardashian shows off his weight loss in new pictures at Khloe Kardashian's birthday party. Picture: Instagram

Rob, the youngest son of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, made a rare public appearance at sister Khloe's birthday party over the weekend.

Rob Kardashian is back! The 33-year-old son of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian made a rare public appearance over the weekend and fans are living for it.

The single Kardashian brother was spotted at older sister Khloe's 36th birthday party alongside the rest of his family and his beaming smile lit up the photos.

Posing alongside Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall - as well as Kardashian baby fathers Scott Disick and Tristan Thomson - Rob had his long hair scraped back underneath his blue cap.

"Woo back baby," he declared in one of his captions. "Sweet sixteen," he joked in another photo alongside Kourtney, 41. "4 out of 6 #happybirthdaykhloe," captioned Kardashian matriarch Kris in her post.

Rob has kept a relatively low profile over the last few years, having fathered his now three-year-old daughter Dream with model ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna back in 2016.

Rob and Chyna shared a tumultuous relationship, much of which was documented on their reality TV show 'Rob & Chyna', before splitting just a few months after Dream was born.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split in 2016 after welcomed their daughter Dream. Picture: Getty

Fans soon took to social media in response to the new snaps of Rob. "He always looked good to me, even at his heaviest," wrote one user. "Oooo he looks good," said another.

"Rob Kardashian out here losing weight!!! So happy for him. Weight gain mixed with depression is really hard to deal with. I hope he’s doing a lot better," tweeted one user.

"Rob Kardashian came out of hiding to tell us all he’s still fine as hell," said one. "Seeing @robkardashian happy and healthy in @khloekardashian‘s birthday photos makes me so so happy. We’ve missed you, Bob!" echoed another.

You've got this, Rob!