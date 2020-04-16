Rob Kardashian accuses ex Blac Chyna of "pointing a gun at him" during violent fight

Rob Kardashian claims ex Blac Chyna threatened him with a gun. Picture: Getty

Rob claims Chyna became "violent and aggressive" after consuming drugs and alcohol prior to the incident.

Rob Kardashian has accused ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna of threatening him with a gun and says he "feared for his life" during their relationship.

According to court documents obtained by People, Rob claims Chyna pointed a gun at him multiple times during an altercation at his sister Kylie Jenner's house in Los Angeles in December 2016.

"She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me,” wrote 33-year-old Rob during his declaration.

"When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong," Rob wrote in the declaration. Picture: Getty

"About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guestroom, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene. When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me. She also threatened Eugene."

Rob also claims Chyna choked him with an iPhone charger wrapped "very tightly" around his neck. After locking himself in the master bedroom, he claims, Chyna broke down the door and hit him with a metal rod.

Elsewhere during the filing, Rob alleges Chyna consumed drugs and alcohol that night after participating in an all-day photoshoot. "When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong,” he wrote. "As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behaviour escalated and she became very violent and aggressive."

"I believed that she could kill me," said Rob of Chyna's alleged behaviour. Picture: Getty

Rob added that he believed Chyna intended to "inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life," and that he didn't think her threatening behaviour was a joke. "I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she [was] in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally," he said.

Rob claims Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, came to help him during the early hours of the morning. “[He] came to the house and pulled Chyna off of me when she was attacking me with her fists and hitting me in my face, head and back,” said Kardashian in the declaration.

“He helped me get out of the house and into my car. When I was trying to pull out of the driveway, Chyna took a chair and threw it at my car." In his own declaration, Gamble claimed, "Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna's physical attack on him."

In a statement to Page Six, Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani disputed Kardashian's accusations.

"There was no ‘violent attack.’ Instead, the evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, had a raucous and flirty time together on December 14, 2016 to celebrate the worldwide announcement that Season 2 of their #1 rated hit reality T.V. show ‘Rob & Chyna’ had been greenlit by the E! network."

Rob and Chyna are currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their three-year-old daughter Dream.