Rob Kardashian responds after ex Blac Chyna claims he's "suicidal" and "won't leave the house"

Chyna claims Rob's mental health is affecting his ability to care for Dream, 3. Picture: Getty

The former couple are embroiled in a vicious custody battle over their 3-year-old daughter Dream.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are still battling for custody over their 3-year-old daughter Dream, and things are getting heated.

In her latest court filing, Chyna, 31, claims Rob, 32, is struggling with depression and has "trouble leaving the house" and has, at times, spoken about harming himself.

Chyna, real name is Angela Renée White, said Rob "tells me all of that time that he is depressed, and has on occasion mentioned that he felt like killing himself" in a statement to a Los Angeles family court in mid-February.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are currently battling over the custody of their 3-year-old daughter Dream. (Pictured here in 2016.). Picture: Getty

"All of the places he says Dream goes during his custodial time, Dream is going there with a nanny or family member because respondent is too afraid to leave the house," said Chyna.

She also claims the ex-couple are still facing communication issues and have only seen each other "four times in person since the paternity judgment" was established in October 2017.

Rob denied Chyna's accusations in a statement filed at the end of February, owing his past reluctance to go out in public was due to the scrutiny he faced over his image.

Chyna claims Rob's struggle with depression is affecting his ability to care for Dream, 3. Picture: Rob Kardashian/Twitter

"I deny that I have an issue with depression or leaving the house," Rob said. "My family and I are public figures. There was a time when any paparazzi photo of me immediately led to very incessant negative remarks about my appearance.

He continued, "So yes, for a period of time, I did not want to subject myself to that; I am not sure why anyone would."

Rob previously filed court documents seeking primary custody of Dream alleging Chyna snorts cocaine with strangers and has a $600-a-day-alcohol habit, and has taught Dream to mimic sexual positions.

He claims that Chyna is making for "an unsafe environment due to her unpredictable behaviour" and alleges she makes "violent threats to people in her home". Chyna has denied the claims.