Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson relationship rumours

Khloe Kardashian has responded to rumours of romance with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, tweeted for the first since since rumours sparked of a reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has subtly addressed rumours of her getting back together with on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a series of cryptic tweets.

Reports claiming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who just celebrated her 36th birthday, has rekindled her romance with NBA star and serial cheater Tristan, 29, surfaced after this week.

A source disclosed to People that they are "giving their relationship another try," adding that "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

Khloe responded to rumours of her allegedly getting back together with on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Picture: Getty

The pair have been isolating together during lockdown and coparenting their 2-year-old daughter True, which has reportedly reignited the spark in their romance.

"The lockdown made them closer," the source added. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

However, Khloe's latest stream of tweets may suggest otherwise. "Wait... what? lol," she tweeted. "I just came online and I’m even confused lol."

She added, "Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking," before rounding off with, "Quarantine has us all going," and a reel of tongue-out emojis.

Khloe cryptically responded to the rumours of her getting back with Tristan. Picture: Twitter

Tristan is yet to respond to the speculation. The sportsman shared a heartfelt tribute to Khloe on her birthday alongside a family photo of himself, the Good American founder and little True.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson wrote in his caption. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

He added, "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian".