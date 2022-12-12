Kourtney Kardashian roasted over 'cheap' photoshoot for Lemme gummies

"I have to ask, what are you thinking???"

Kourtney Kardashian has raised eyebrows over her latest photoshoot for her gummy brand, Lemme.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister recently posed for a festive-themed photoshoot for her new wellness brand, where the 43-year-old posed in a silver sequinned mini dress and skyscraper heels.

However, after the images emerged online, internet users were quick to criticise the new adverts as "cheap" and "confusing," with one writing, "Whoever is working with Kourtney on Lemme campaigns… I have to ask, what are you thinking???

"Like why does it feel so cheap."

Another added, "It’s sooo weird nothing about this screams good for your health …I keep forgetting she is promoting vitamins."

"I feel like she’s trying too hard to relate to Gen Z and missing her actual audience," wrote one user, while another joked, "Nothing makes me want to buy overpriced gummy products more than seeing a close up of squished toes in plastic platforms."

"The lighting is a huge problem here. It looks like the photos were taken under fluorescent tube lights in the accounting department’s break room," mused another.

Kourtney is yet to address the comments.

The reality TV launched Lemme, described as a 'new vitamin and supplement line', earlier this year. The renowned health and wellness fan launched her lifestyle website Poosh back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently shared an update on her ongoing IVF journey with her husband Travis Barker, 47.

“Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” wrote Kourtney, who began looking into fertility treatments last year with Barker.

The couple were married in Italy this summer, and took a break from IVF in part to focus on their nuptials.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick; sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, son Landon and daughter Alabama, 16, and is stepdad to Shanna's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.