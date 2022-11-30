Kylie Jenner SLAMS claims she used her children to distract from Balenciaga scandal
30 November 2022, 12:40
Kylie did not hold back!
Kylie Jenner has chimed in on the controversy around fashion house Balenciaga currently, after a fan accused her of 'covering up' for the brand.
Last week, Balenciaga released a campaign that featured children holding teddies dressed in bondage gear that was met to worldwide uproar.
Many eyes have been on the Kardashian-Jenner family due to their longstanding connections to the brand, and Kim and now Kylie have spoken up about the controversy.
The youngest Kardashian Jenner posted some new pictures of her children to Instagram, which led fans to assume that these were to draw a distraction from the Balenciaga controversy.
"Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos of the Balenciaga scandal," one TikToker wrote alongside a montage of Kylie's most recent images.
Kylie then hastily responded to this and said: "Uh whyyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga?"
"This is why I don’t do this," Kylie continued, presumably referencing why she often doesn't share photos of her kids on social media. "Always something to say", she finished with.
The other Kardashian-Jenner sisters have not addressed the controversy.
Kylie's comments come a few days after sister Kim responded to the scandal, and said that although she was "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand, she is not cutting ties with them completely.