Kylie Jenner SLAMS claims she used her children to distract from Balenciaga scandal

Kylie Jenner has chimed in on the controversy around fashion house Balenciaga currently, after a fan accused her of 'covering up' for the brand.

Last week, Balenciaga released a campaign that featured children holding teddies dressed in bondage gear that was met to worldwide uproar.

Many eyes have been on the Kardashian-Jenner family due to their longstanding connections to the brand, and Kim and now Kylie have spoken up about the controversy.

Kylie posted this of her son. Picture: Instagram

The youngest Kardashian Jenner posted some new pictures of her children to Instagram, which led fans to assume that these were to draw a distraction from the Balenciaga controversy.

"Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos of the Balenciaga scandal," one TikToker wrote alongside a montage of Kylie's most recent images.

Kylie then hastily responded to this and said: "Uh whyyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga?"

Kim Kardashian refuses to cut ties with Balenciaga amid scandal

Kylie didn't hold back in her comment. Picture: TikTok

"This is why I don’t do this," Kylie continued, presumably referencing why she often doesn't share photos of her kids on social media. "Always something to say", she finished with.

The other Kardashian-Jenner sisters have not addressed the controversy.

Kylie's comments come a few days after sister Kim responded to the scandal, and said that although she was "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand, she is not cutting ties with them completely.