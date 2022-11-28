Kylie Jenner shows off huge two-storey Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner is known for her elaborate Christmas displays, and this year's is no different.

Kylie Jenner has wowed fans with her enormous Christmas display - with the main focus a two-storey Christmas tree.

The 25-year-old documented the process of decorating her mansion for the festive season this weekend.

Among the elaborate decorations was a huge Christmas tree that spans two storeys of her LA mansion.

Kylie is known for her elaborate displays. Picture: Getty

Stormi was among the decorators for the immense tree. Picture: Instagram

"Tis the season", Kylie captioned the video showing the decorating process.

Kylie's daughter Stormi was among the helpers putting ornaments on the tree, and had to use a multitude of ladders to reach the top of the massive tree.

Kourtney, Kylie's sister commented on the video: "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas", and is yet to share her elaborate festive display.

Hundreds of decorations were used on the two-storey tree. Picture: Instagram

The video's music was aptly chosen as Michael Buble's 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' and the progression of the huge tree in Kylie's foyer was assembled.

Fans had a lot to say about the decorations and one said: "Not you bringing you the whole forest omg," commented one of Kylie's Instagram followers.

Another said: "She got the whole NYC Christmas tree in her livingroom," citing its immense size.