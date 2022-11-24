Kylie Jenner finally confirms name of son nine months after his birth

Kylie welcomed her son this February, and has revealed the name of him in the season finale of The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner has finally shared the name of her nine-month-old son in the season finale of The Kardashians.

In the last episode of season two, the 25-year-old spoke candidly in a confessional about her year.

As well as speaking about how "transformative" 2022 has been for Kylie, she also delved into adjusting to life as a mum-of-two.

Kylie and her son. . Picture: Instagram

"There's so many amazing things that I'm really excited about, [to] hang out with my babies and really dive in to my work," Kylie revealed.

As for the name of her son - he is still called Wolf.

"My baby's name is still Wolf, I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season 3," she added, before winking at the camera.

Kylie and daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Jenner, who shares Stormi and Wolf with rapper Travis Scott, spoke about keeping the name Wolf in September, and said that they "haven't officially legally changed the name."

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," Jenner said to James Corden.

She then shared that there is a name, but are "just not ready to share yet" in the same talk show appearance.

The announcement of Kylie's son's birth earlier this year. . Picture: Instagram

Stormi became a big sister this February, where Wolf was born just one day after her 4th birthday.

Jenner is yet to share her baby son's face, but has shared other parts of him in sweet Instagram posts.

Kylie is yet to make her son's name public and said "because God forbid we change it again."