Kylie Jenner finally confirms name of son nine months after his birth

24 November 2022, 12:53

Kylie welcomed her son this February, and has revealed the name of him in the season finale of The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner has finally shared the name of her nine-month-old son in the season finale of The Kardashians.

In the last episode of season two, the 25-year-old spoke candidly in a confessional about her year.

As well as speaking about how "transformative" 2022 has been for Kylie, she also delved into adjusting to life as a mum-of-two.

Kylie Jenner shares rare picture of her baby son to fans delight

Kylie shared some sweet snaps of her children on Instagram.
Kylie and her son. . Picture: Instagram

"There's so many amazing things that I'm really excited about, [to] hang out with my babies and really dive in to my work," Kylie revealed.

As for the name of her son - he is still called Wolf.

"My baby's name is still Wolf, I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season 3," she added, before winking at the camera.

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner have? Names, ages and more

Kylie has been slammed for flying frequently on private jets.
Kylie and daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Jenner, who shares Stormi and Wolf with rapper Travis Scott, spoke about keeping the name Wolf in September, and said that they "haven't officially legally changed the name."

"His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," Jenner said to James Corden.

She then shared that there is a name, but are "just not ready to share yet" in the same talk show appearance.

Kylie Jenner kids: how old are they & what are their names?

The announcement of Kylie's son's birth.
The announcement of Kylie's son's birth earlier this year. . Picture: Instagram

Stormi became a big sister this February, where Wolf was born just one day after her 4th birthday.

Jenner is yet to share her baby son's face, but has shared other parts of him in sweet Instagram posts.

Kylie is yet to make her son's name public and said "because God forbid we change it again."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B sparks conversation after revealing love for Netflix show 'The Crown'

Cardi B sparks conversation after revealing love for Netflix show 'The Crown'

Cardi B

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Thanksgiving dinner amid dating rumours

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Thanksgiving dinner amid dating rumours

Maya Jama shares cryptic cheating post amid Stormzy reconciliation rumours

Maya Jama shares cryptic cheating post amid Stormzy reconciliation rumours

Stormzy

Kris Jenner 'reveals' Khloe Kardashian's newborn son's name

Kris Jenner 'reveals' Khloe Kardashian's newborn son's name

Trending

Kim Kardashian could win full custody of kids amid Kanye custody trial

Kim Kardashian could win full custody of kids amid Kanye custody trial

JT from City Girls 'confirms' breakup from Lil Uzi Vert

JT from City Girls 'confirms' breakup from Lil Uzi Vert

NBA Youngboy cuts ties with his 10 children amid baby mama feud

NBA Youngboy cuts ties with his 10 children amid baby mama feud

'THIS IS WHAT WE MEAN DAY'

Stormzy ‘This Is What We Mean Day’: date, location, tickets and more

Stormzy

Why did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up last month?

The real reason behind Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's split revealed

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection