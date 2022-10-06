Kylie Jenner shares rare picture of her baby son to fans delight

Kylie has excited fans after sharing a glimpse of her unnamed son to Instagram.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share some exclusive snaps of her baby son at her home in Calabasas.

The 25-year-old reality star has not yet shared her son's name or face to the world, and has kept her eight-month-old out of the spotlight.

However, this hasn't stopped her sharing adorable glimpses of her baby boy, who was previously named Wolf Webster.

Kylie shared some sweet snaps of her children on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In a carousel post, Kylie posted a series of snaps of home life, including her Halloween decorations, her petting a horse, and matching shoes for her two children.

Perhaps the cutest picture is Kylie sporting a black bikini as her son lays on her sunbathing by the pool.

Only the foot of the baby boy could be seen in the image, as Kylie is keeping her newborn a relative secret.

Stormi and her brother wearing matching shoes designed by their dad Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram

In another snap, Kylie posted her two children wearing matching Nike shoes designed by their dad Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also uploaded various pictures of her daughter Stormi wearing the trainers with black shorts and a white top with a Gucci bag.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child in February of this year, and are still yet to reveal his name, despite previously calling him Wolf Webster.