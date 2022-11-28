Kim Kardashian refuses to cut ties with Balenciaga amid scandal

28 November 2022, 11:04

Kim took to Instagram stories to explain that she is 're-evaluating' her relationship with the brand.

Kim Kardashian is refusing to terminate her partnership with fashion house Balenciaga despite the brand being embroiled in a scandal.

The company found itself in the centre of controversy after releasing its latest campaign that featured children carrying 'plush bear bags' that are wearing S&M style harnesses.

The 42-year-old reality star has now broken her silence with the fashion brand, but has refused to cut Balenciaga off from her roster.

Kim Kardashian slammed after attending Friendsgiving with Tristan Thompson

Kim is often seen wearing Balenciaga. Picture: Getty Images

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened", Kim wrote on her Instagram stories.

She continued: "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society - period."

Balenciaga have since wiped their social media with any content amid the scandal.

Kanye West spotted with 'mysterious red marks' on his face at Balenciaga show

Kim posted this to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She then added: "any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period," reinforcing her statement.

However, Kim has not cut ties with the brand and said: "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand."

Kardashian is often seen wearing Balenciaga to events and even walked in one of their shows this year.

Kim Kardashian roasted over 'stiff walk' in tight Balenciaga caution tape jumpsuit

She also said that she is re-evaluating her relationship with the brand. Picture: Instagram

The catwalk was depicted in season two of The Kardashians, where Kim walked at Paris Fashion Week for the brand.

Fans have been waiting for Kim to address the controversy, since the images were met with backlash last week.

Balenciaga have now filed a $25 million lawsuit with the ad campaign against those who formulated the scandalous idea.

